AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series regular Berry to race for Highlands Motorsports
AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series regular Berry to race for Highlands Motorsports

Josh Berry

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will drive select races for the Highlands Motorsports Super Late Model team based in Abingdon beginning on July 3 in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ABINGDON, Va. - Highlands Motorsports owner Wade Lopez announced Wednesday in an interview that his Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports Super Late Model team has reached a deal with current NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry to compete in select races, beginning with the July 3 Freedom 300 at Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania.

Berry, 30, joins current NASCAR Truck Series regular Zane Smith from Huntington Beach, California, at Highlands. Smith, 21, is his second season with the GMS Racing team after running nine Xfinity races with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team in 2019.

This season, Berry has made nine Xfinity starts with JR Motorsports and his first win came on April 11 at Martinsville Speedway. A five-time NASCAR Weekly Racing Series champion from Hendersonville, Tennessee, Berry made his NASCAR Cup Series debut last week at Dover for Spire Motorsports.

According to Lopez, Berry will test the No. 96 Highlands Motorsports entry soon at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford.

Berry visited the Highlands team shop on Lee Highway in Abingdon Wednesday morning.

