AUTO RACING: Lonesome Pine Raceway is back

COEBURN, Va. – Freddie Phillips had one of the best views in far Southwest Virginia Saturday evening.
The Clintwood resident was perched high above Lonesome Pine Raceway in his role as track announcer.
According to Phillips, the homegrown formula which once made the 3/8-mile facility so popular has been recaptured even in the age of COVID-19.
“I’m proud to say that Lonesome Pine Raceway is back,” Phillips said. “Considering the late start to the season, the track has overachieved in terms of attendance and car count.”
Saturday’s event attracted an estimated crowd of 1,200 along with nearly 65 racers from several states.
“That’s a great sign for the region,” Phillips said.
Phillips, 50, knows the story of LPR.
He began working as track announcer in 1990. One year later, Phillips crafted an ambitious five-station radio network to provide weekly coverage of LPR events.
“We kept that network going for five years and I think it played a role in the success of the track,” Phillips said. “The early 1990s was an exciting time here with guys like Dale Earnhardt coming to Coeburn to compete.”
After working in the country music industry in Nashville for several years, Phillips returned to The Pine last year when St. Paul businessman and current track owner Bobby Hill decided to convert the facility into a dirt track.
Rainouts and low car count doomed that venture, but interest has gradually picked up under new general manager Tim O’Quinn.
“We weren’t able to start the season until the first of September because we had to take the dirt off and pave the racing surface,” O’Quinn said. “But, we’ve set the tone for next year with an awesome car count and loyal fans.”
Saturday marked the fifth racing program at LPR in 2020. Two more events are planned at LPR this month.
“We’re expecting some of the top Limited Late Model cars on the East Coast here in two weeks,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve been blessed that the Hill family has let us do all this.”
O’Quinn said the drawing board for 2021 includes racing every other Saturday night. The weekly program includes action in the Limited Late Model, Mod Street, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes. There are also plans for a dirt karting layout.
“We want to have a total of 16-18 races with the same divisions,” O’Quinn said. “The outlook has improved every week this season, and we hope to continue that momentum.”
Look for Phillips to return in his familiar vantage point.
“I will definitely be back,” Phillips said. “I take a lot of pride in this place and I expect a banner season in 2021.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!