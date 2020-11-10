AUTO RACING: Lonesome Pine Raceway is back

Rainouts and low car count doomed that venture, but interest has gradually picked up under new general manager Tim O’Quinn.

“We weren’t able to start the season until the first of September because we had to take the dirt off and pave the racing surface,” O’Quinn said. “But, we’ve set the tone for next year with an awesome car count and loyal fans.”

Saturday marked the fifth racing program at LPR in 2020. Two more events are planned at LPR this month.

“We’re expecting some of the top Limited Late Model cars on the East Coast here in two weeks,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve been blessed that the Hill family has let us do all this.”

O’Quinn said the drawing board for 2021 includes racing every other Saturday night. The weekly program includes action in the Limited Late Model, Mod Street, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes. There are also plans for a dirt karting layout.

“We want to have a total of 16-18 races with the same divisions,” O’Quinn said. “The outlook has improved every week this season, and we hope to continue that momentum.”

Look for Phillips to return in his familiar vantage point.