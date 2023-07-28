RADFORD, Va. – NASCAR’s short-track master added to his record-setting resume late Thursday night in Southwest Virginia.

Before an overflow crowd at Pulaski County Motorsports Park and a national television audience, two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch won the 100-lap Superstar Racing Experience event.

It was the debut for Busch in the series, which include drivers from different motorsports disciplines.

Busch said there was a simple reason why he decided to enter.

“It’s just fun, you know,” Busch said. “It was a great atmosphere and environment to be around some really cool and great race car drivers.”

There was nothing routine about the latest conquest for Busch.

After grabbing the lead from fellow NASCAR Cup regular Brad Keselowski with 59 laps remaining, Busch was forced to survive three restarts over the final 18 laps.

“I was almost part of all that, but I’m glad it worked out,” Busch said.

That comment was in reference to the decisive pass to the front, where the Busch and Keselowski cars made contact coming off Turn 4.

Relying on a mix of speed and aggression, Busch was able to zoom away as the Keselowski car nearly spun into the outside wall.

“I wasn’t ready to pass (Keselowski) yet, but I got a good run and was able to get alongside of him,” Busch said. “(Keselowski) arced his car to the outside and I was there. That was just a racing deal. You have to be aggressive and hold your ground.”

Former NASCAR Cup regular and current FOX Sports analyst Clint Bowyer finished second, with Tony Stewart, Keselowski and Ryan Newman rounding out the top five in the 12-car field.

The first five finishers were all from the NASCAR world. Drivers with NASCAR connections have won each of the past eight SRX races.

To the delight of his fans, the colorful Bowyer stuck to the apron of the 0.416-mile track to make a valiant charge through the field.

“We had a lot of fun,” Bowyer said. “Look at this crowd. It was about 4,000 degrees this afternoon, and we had a packed house.”

After 11 cars sustained damage in last week’s SRX event in Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, Thursday’s drama was rather tame for most of the night as drivers focused on tire management. The first caution for an on-track incident came with 18 laps to go.

Just seven laps later, tempers flared after the car driven by veteran NASCAR and short-track racer Ken Schrader slammed into the inside wall following an incident between former Indy Car racer Paul Tracy and defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden.

Schrader pointed the finger at Tracy before storming down pit road.

“I’m sure (Tracy) had (Newgarden) shoved into the outside wall. I’m not riding another race with (Tracy). I’m done,” Schrader said.

The temperature was 81 degrees when action began Thursday evening with a pair of 20-lap heat races.

In the first heat, defending series champion and current points Marco Andretti overcome several bumps from Keselowski to lead every lap.

The field was inverted for the second heat. That allowed Bowyer to grab the win from the pole over Newman.

The average finish from the heats determined the lineup for the main event.

Three-time NASCAR champion and SRX organizer Tony Stewart started from the front and controlled the first 47 laps before Keselowski grabbed the top spot with a daring move on the high side of the track.

A short time later, Busch took control. On each of the three restarts over the 18 laps, Busch was able to get a jump on the field.

That included a final three-lap shootout, where most of the fans were on the feet.

Busch has 63 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. Many of those triumphs have come on short tracks.

“I just love being able to race,” Busch said. “I’d race more if I could, but there’s only so much you can do.”

Notes: Retired Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer served as grand marshal for the event…Despite the oppressive heat, fans began arriving at the track shortly after the gates opened at 1 p.m.

SRX Series

At Pulaski County Motorsports Park

Thursday’s Results

1. Kyle Busch

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Tony Stewart

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Ryan Newman

6. Helios Castroneves

7. Bobby Lalonde

8. Hailie Deegan

9. Marco Andretti

10. Paul Tracy

11. Josef Newgarden

12. Ken Schrader