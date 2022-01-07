AUTO RACING: Jeff Roark ready to begin job as general manager at LPR

“I learned a lot on the business side at Motor Mile. And running right against the wall at Darlington at around 140 mph was fun, but Lance and Walter made me a good offer. I went from driving 180 miles round trip each day to Radford to working practically in my back door,” Roark said.

An important part of Roark’s job will unfold this morning when he holds the first driver’s meeting of the year in the track’s VIP tower.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” Roark said. “Everybody wants to know about rules and other issues. With my background, I can relate to drivers and their concerns.”

The plan is to have Late Model, Charger, Pure Street, Mod 4, and Pure 4 divisions, with the Enduro and Powder Puff classes running on alternate weekends.

Racing programs will be held every other Saturday, with opening night set for April 9. The Southeast Super Truck Series will be one of the touring series to make a stop in Coeburn.

“These days, a track promoter has to offer more than just racing so we’re looking into concerts, carnivals, bluegrass festivals, car shows and more,” Roark said.