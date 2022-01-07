AUTO RACING: Jeff Roark ready to begin job as general manager at LPR

ABINGDON, Va. – Jeff Roark has seen the motorsports game from all angles.
The 55-year-old Abingdon resident began racing Karts and motorcycles at 14, served as a pit crew member for various teams in the old NASCAR Busch Series, and competed in the NASCAR Dash and Hooters Pro Cup Series.
Roark has visited countless tracks over the years, but one place stands out.
“Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn. That’s where I won my first race in the Limited division in April of 1990,” Roark said.
As of last week, Roark has an office at LPR. Just after Christmas, Roark was named as the track general manger by new lease holders Lance Wimmer and Walter Cooper.
Roark’s daughter [Cortney] and son [Caleb] also won races at the high-banked asphalt LPR oval located in the heart of coal country. The track opened in 1972.
“You can see why Lonesome Pine is special to me,” Roark said. “This new job will kind of be like a homecoming, and you don’t get that chance often.”
Last season, Roark served as the general manager at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia. He also worked as a driver for the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience program, where he gave rides to fans at famed tracks like Charlotte Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.
“I learned a lot on the business side at Motor Mile. And running right against the wall at Darlington at around 140 mph was fun, but Lance and Walter made me a good offer. I went from driving 180 miles round trip each day to Radford to working practically in my back door,” Roark said.
An important part of Roark’s job will unfold this morning when he holds the first driver’s meeting of the year in the track’s VIP tower.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” Roark said. “Everybody wants to know about rules and other issues. With my background, I can relate to drivers and their concerns.”
The plan is to have Late Model, Charger, Pure Street, Mod 4, and Pure 4 divisions, with the Enduro and Powder Puff classes running on alternate weekends.
Racing programs will be held every other Saturday, with opening night set for April 9. The Southeast Super Truck Series will be one of the touring series to make a stop in Coeburn.
“These days, a track promoter has to offer more than just racing so we’re looking into concerts, carnivals, bluegrass festivals, car shows and more,” Roark said.
The Little Pine Kartway, which is located on track property, will also return. The kids of 2006 NASCAR Busch Series rookie of the year Danny O’Quinn from Coeburn are regulars at the Kartway.
Caleb Roark competed in 31 NASCAR Truck and one Xfinity race before giving up his career in 2016. Cortney won several races at local tracks.
“As we get older, we’re looking for ways to give back to the sport and help short track racing,” said Jeff Roark, who was part-owner of LPR in 2008. “Lonesome Pine is a beautiful track with a rich history and tons of potential.”
Cooper and Wimmer are both racers from the Richlands area who work in the coal business. They are leasing the track from Wise County businessman Bobby Hill.
“We want to get the community involved,” said Roark. “I plan to attend civic functions, meet with business owners, and visit schools to generate excitement
“Short tracks across the country are struggling with their Late Model divisions, but I would be tickled to death if we could get 15 cars in each division. We want to build off the history here at Lonesome Pine. We just have to get people back in the stands.”
Roark said there are no immediate plans to seek a sanctioning agreement with NASCAR.
What sort of far-reaching appeal does Lonesome Pine Raceway have for Roark? Just consider the racing room in the basement of his home.
“I’ve still got that trophy from my first win in 1990 along with other family trophies and helmets. I always tell people that one trophy from LPR probably cost me $100,000, but it was worth every dime and it’s one of my prized possessions.
“Lonesome Pine is just a special place, and we want to bring some of that prestige, pride and fun back.”
