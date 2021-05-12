AUTO RACING: Herbert to bring defensive driving program to Bristol Motor Speedway

Former drag racing champion Doug Herbert is working to make sure what happened to his family won’t happen to anyone else.

Herbert, a six-time IHRA Top Fuel winner at Bristol and enshrined as a Legend of Thunder Valley, suffered the loss of two sons, Jon, 18, and James, 12, in a car crash in 2008 near their Cornelius, N.C. home.

Herbert, who was participating in an NHRA preseason testing session in Phoenix when he learned over the accident, has since established a free national teen defensive diving program known as B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe).

Included in a long list of stops this year is Bristol Motor Speedway, which will host the two-day event on June 5-6.

The event is free, and teenagers are urged to register and participate.

According to a press release, Herbert’s program has trained more than 45,000 teens across the country. The release also states that teens who have taken the course are 64 percent less likely to get into an auto accident.