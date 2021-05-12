 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUTO RACING: Herbert to bring defensive driving program to Bristol Motor Speedway
0 comments

AUTO RACING: Herbert to bring defensive driving program to Bristol Motor Speedway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doug Herbert

Doug Herbert, one of the most dominating drivers in Bristol Dragway history, was inducted as a Legend of Thunder Valley during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in June of 2017. Herbert created B.R.A.K.E.S., a free national teen defensive driving program after the deaths of his two teenage sons in 2018. That program will stop at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 5-6. It is free and open to any interested teens.

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

Former drag racing champion Doug Herbert is working to make sure what happened to his family won’t happen to anyone else.

Herbert, a six-time IHRA Top Fuel winner at Bristol and enshrined as a Legend of Thunder Valley, suffered the loss of two sons, Jon, 18, and James, 12, in a car crash in 2008 near their Cornelius, N.C. home.

Herbert, who was participating in an NHRA preseason testing session in Phoenix when he learned over the accident, has since established a free national teen defensive diving program known as B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe).

Included in a long list of stops this year is Bristol Motor Speedway, which will host the two-day event on June 5-6.

The event is free, and teenagers are urged to register and participate.

According to a press release, Herbert’s program has trained more than 45,000 teens across the country. The release also states that teens who have taken the course are 64 percent less likely to get into an auto accident.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teenagers extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officers as well as professional racing drivers. Among the exercises are distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.

The program will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register for the free classes or for more information on the program, visit https://putonthebrakes.org/

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts