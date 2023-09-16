It promises to be a long two weeks before East Tennessee State returns to the football field.

Mike DiLiello threw for 441 yards and five touchdowns and Austin Peay crushed ETSU 63-3 in the Buccaneers' final non-conference game on Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (1-2), which had given Tennessee a test the previous week before falling to the Volunteers 30-13, jumped on ETSU in a hurry, taking a 28-0 lead after one quarter and 35-3 at the halftime break. The Governors, which finished with 612 total yards, outscored the Buccaneers 28-0 in the second half.

ETSU (1-2), which has a bye week before opening Southern Conference play on Sept. 30 at Samford, managed just 269 total yards, with the lone points coming on a 25-yard field goal by Ewan Johnson with 12:34 left in the second quarter.

DiLiello had three scoring passes in the first quarter and four in the opening half for the Governors. His top receivers with Jaden Barnes (7-121) and Tre Shackleford (9-91). DiLiello averaged nearly 12 yards per completion. C.J. Evans led Austin Peay on the ground with 102 yards.

Austin Peay, which scored off a pair of ETSU turnovers, also had second half scores on an 89-yard punt return and a 5-yard fumble recovery.

ETSU, which started second string quarterback Baron May for a second straight week due to a shoulder injury suffered by Tyler Riddell, managed just 77 yards through the air, with May completing just 5-of-11 attempts for 62 yards. Torey Lambert led the Bucs in rushing with 51 yards, while Idaho transfer Zach Borisch finished with 47. Tommy Winton III led the Bucs in receiving with three catches for 40 yards.

Stephen Scott and Sheldon Arnold II had 12 tackles each for ETSU. Nate Brackett punted eight times for a 46.3 yard average.

ETSU is just 4-10 since winning the Southern Conference championship in 2021. The lone wins are over NCAA Division II foes Mars Hill and Carson-Newman, along with FCS squad Robert Morris and SoCon competitor VMI.