Austen Arnold named baseball coach at Gate City; Nick Hood takes over Rye Cove softball program

Austen Arnold earned acclaim as a basketball star in high school and college, but his passion for another sport predates his hoops heroics.

“I’ve always loved baseball,” Arnold said. “In high school, I played all four years on varsity. I only came out for basketball my junior and senior years. It was still new to me, so that played a big role in my decision to play it in college. I didn’t know how much I missed baseball until I started coaching it. It was awesome being back around it.”

Arnold was appointed as Gate City High School’s new head baseball coach on Thursday night during the Scott County School Board meeting. The 29-year-old spent the past three years serving as an assistant coach to Jonathon Salyer with the Blue Devils.

Arnold was the Bristol Herald Courier’s boys basketball player of the year in 2012 during his senior season at Gate City and became an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection during his days on the hardwood at the University of Lynchburg.

This will be his first head-coaching gig.

“I love the game and I love the kids,” Arnold said. “I want to do all I can for them not just on the field, but I want to have a positive impact on their lives off the field. … It’s all about the kids.”

He’ll have some talented kids back on the diamond for a program that finished as Region 2D runner-up and dropped a 4-3 state quarterfinal decision to eventual Class 2 champ Appomattox.

Rising junior Luke Bledsoe (.368 batting average, 23 RBIs) and rising sophomore Brayden Cox (.387, 14 stolen bases) are among the starters who will be back in the fold next season, while sophomore-to-be Zack DePriest pitched well against John Battle in the finals of the Region 2D tournament.

“I am excited for our returners,” Arnold said. “We have a great group of guys. Overall, we will be pretty young with a lot of sophomores and juniors, but those guys have played a good amount of ball. I look forward to seeing this group come together on and off the field and put in the work for this upcoming season.”

Luke Bledsoe is among those excited about the hiring of Arnold.

“Coach Arnold deserves this more than anyone,” Bledsoe said. “He has put in a lot of work for our team and school. I am very excited to see what is to come for the upcoming season. It’s going to be very exciting and fun with him becoming the new coach and I wouldn’t want anyone else.”

>>> Nick Hood was also named the head softball coach at Rye Cove on Thursday and he’s very familiar with the program.

He served as an assistant coach to Britney Lawson Salyer this past spring and has spent the previous six seasons leading the highly-successful Southwest Virginia Shockers travel-ball squad. Hood, 43, is a 1996 graduate of Rye Cove.

Mark Byington, David Carter, Michael Edwards and Lisa Byington will serve as his assistants.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and getting the kids to buy in to the go-to-work mentality,” Hood said. “That through that hard work and dedication good things can happen.”

After winning just twice the season before, the Eagles finished 15-9 and reached the Region 1D tournament in 2022. The team had just two seniors.

“We will still be young and with being young, the kids have to learn to move on to the next pitch, next at-bat, the next groundball when facing adversity,” Hood said. “We will have seven returning upcoming sophomores, three returning juniors and two returning seniors.”