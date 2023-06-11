BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a weekend to remember for Top Fuel racer Justin Ashley at Bristol Dragway.

Less than 24 hours after winning the rain-delayed New England Nationals and the Mission Challenge at Bristol, Ashley claimed the Thunder Valley Nationals title with a run of 3.718-seconds at a track record speed of 336.49.

“I’m on cloud nine,” Ashley said. “It’s so hard to win one race. To be able to win two events and one Mission Foods Challenge is really something special.”

Ashley advanced to finals with victories against Doug Foley, Josh Hart and Austin Prock before defeating Antron Brown in the finals.

“It's been the best weekend of my racing career,” Ashley said. “It was a team effort to be able to throw out eight win lights in a row like that. To leave one weekend with three victories is amazing is something I didn’t know was possible.”

Brown reached the final round for the second time this season and the 132nd time in his career, but he is still searching for his first victory at Thunder Valley.

Ron Capps knows the key to success at Thunder Valley. With his victory in Funny Car Sunday, Capps set the record for all-time Bristol wins with seven.

Capps said there was nothing easy about his latest Thunder Valley conquest. He stopped Alexis DeJoria in the finals with a time of 3.998 at 325.45.

“This is probably the most demanding race track there is to drive a Funny Car. I think anybody will tell you that,” Capps said.

It was the first victory of the season for Capps, who has advanced to three final rounds.

“It's hard to explain,” Capps said. “But I've won here with different crew chiefs, different sponsors, and different owners.

“I can't really pinpoint it, I just know the very first year we ever came to Bristol that it's been a love affair with this area. This feels like a second home.”

Five-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders put an exclamation point to her best weekend of the season by defeating Deric Kramer in the finals in a time 6.680 at 204.08.

How relived was Enders to end her 2023 slump?

“More than most people will ever understand,” said Enders, who has 45 career wins. “I talked about it on Friday when we earned the No. 1 qualifying spot, but nothing beats seeing the win beacon come on Sunday. The guys on my team never give up.”

With the win, Enders advanced from the No. 14 spot in points to eighth.

“We’ve struggled with our racecar, but I've struggled mentally as a driver as well,” Enders said. “It definitely takes a toll on you, and you question a lot of things.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Vance & Hines rider Gaige Herrera lost for the first time this season after a red-light in the finals against Steve Johnson.

As usual, Johnson was animated in his post-race interview.

“We all know that (Herrera) has an awesome motorcycle, but we have a good team,” Johnson said. “We have all volunteers and I’m really excited about our progress.”

Johnson, who came to Bristol with a new body for his Suzuki that had no testing, said he went all out for the Bristol weekend.

“We tried something crazy,” Johnson said. “I said that we were going to throw the kitchen sink at this race, and we didn’t have a kitchen sink. We’re just hobby racers. It was so exciting to win.”

With rain in the forecast, eliminations began at 10 a.m. with 58 degree temperatures and cloud cover.

To the dismay of fans and teams, the program was halted at 11:37 a.m. due to rain. That came after the postponement of last week’s New England Nationals due to rain.

Action resumed at 3:23 p.m. with 69 degree weather.