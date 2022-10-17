As Week 9 of VHSL football season arrives, here are the latest VHSL power points

VHSL Playoff Power Points
Rating Scale
Region 1D
Record Rating
Patrick Henry 5-2 19.57
Rye Cove 6-1 18.00
Grundy 4-3 17.42
Twin Springs 4-2 16.16
Lebanon 5-3 15.87
Holston 4-3 15.28
Hurley 4-3 14.85
Honaker 4-3 14.57
Rural Retreat 3-3 14.16
J.I. Burton 3-4 14.00
Northwood 3-4 13.00
Thomas Walker 2-5 11.57
Castlewood 1-6 9.57
Eastside 0-8 8.62
Chilhowie 0-7 7.71
Region 1C
Record Rating
Grayson County 7-0 19.71
Galax 4-3 17.87
George Wythe 5-3 17.75
Narrows 5-1 16.33
Giles 2-4 13.66
Bath County 3-4 12.85
Fort Chiswell 2-5 12.14
Parry McCluer 2-3 11.00
Craig County 2-3 11.00
Eastern Montgomery 2-4 10.83
Covington 0-7 10.28
Auburn 0-5 8.80
Region 2D
Record Rating
Graham 7-0 26.00
Ridgeview 7-0 24.28
Gate City 5-2 21.57
Virginia High 5-2 21.28
Union 5-3 19.37
Lee High 4-3 19.28
Tazewell 4-4 17.62
Wise Central 3-4 15.00
Richlands 2-6 14.50
John Battle 1-6 13.14
Marion 1-6 11.42
Region 2C
Record Rating
Radford 7-0 26.00
Martinsville 6-1 25.00
Floyd County 6-1 21.28
Glenvar 5-3 20.00
Appomattox 5-3 19.12
Alleghany 4-4 17.25
Chatham 4-3 16.57
Gretna 2-5 16.00
James River 3-4 15.71
Dan River 3-4 15.57
Patrick County 2-5 13.85
Nelson County 1-6 10.71
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 6-1 25.42
Christiansburg 5-2 23.00
Cave Spring 5-2 22.71
Bassett 5-2 22.57
Magna Vista 5-3 22.12
Abingdon 4-3 18.85
Staunton River 4-3 18.57
William Byrd 2-5 17.00
Hidden Valley 2-6 16.62
Carroll County 1-6 15.14
Northside 0-7 13.71
Tunstall 0-7 12.00