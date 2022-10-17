 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
top story breaking

As Week 9 of VHSL football season arrives, here are the latest VHSL power points

  • 0
George Wythe football

George Wythe’s Zach Neal (57) comes up with the turnover to the delight of Dylan Sisk during the Maroon’s season-opening 29-15 loss to Radford on Thursday night at Pendleton Field in Wytheville, Va.

 MARK SAGE / WYTHEVILLE ENTERPRISE

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

Region 1D

Record Rating

Patrick Henry 5-2 19.57

Rye Cove 6-1 18.00

Grundy 4-3 17.42

Twin Springs 4-2 16.16

Lebanon 5-3 15.87

Holston 4-3 15.28

Hurley 4-3 14.85

Honaker 4-3 14.57

Rural Retreat 3-3 14.16

J.I. Burton 3-4 14.00

Northwood 3-4 13.00

People are also reading…

Thomas Walker 2-5 11.57

Castlewood 1-6 9.57

Eastside 0-8 8.62

Chilhowie 0-7 7.71

Region 1C

Record Rating

Grayson County 7-0 19.71

Galax 4-3 17.87

George Wythe 5-3 17.75

Narrows 5-1 16.33

Giles 2-4 13.66

Bath County 3-4 12.85

Fort Chiswell 2-5 12.14

Parry McCluer 2-3 11.00

Craig County 2-3 11.00

Eastern Montgomery 2-4 10.83

Covington 0-7 10.28

Auburn 0-5 8.80

Region 2D

Record Rating

Graham 7-0 26.00

Ridgeview 7-0 24.28

Gate City 5-2 21.57

Virginia High 5-2 21.28

Union 5-3 19.37

Lee High 4-3 19.28

Tazewell 4-4 17.62

Wise Central 3-4 15.00

Richlands 2-6 14.50

John Battle 1-6 13.14

Marion 1-6 11.42

Region 2C

Record Rating

Radford 7-0 26.00

Martinsville 6-1 25.00

Floyd County 6-1 21.28

Glenvar 5-3 20.00

Appomattox 5-3 19.12

Alleghany 4-4 17.25

Chatham 4-3 16.57

Gretna 2-5 16.00

James River 3-4 15.71

Dan River 3-4 15.57

Patrick County 2-5 13.85

Nelson County 1-6 10.71

Region 3D

Record Rating

Lord Botetourt 6-1 25.42

Christiansburg 5-2 23.00

Cave Spring 5-2 22.71

Bassett 5-2 22.57

Magna Vista 5-3 22.12

Abingdon 4-3 18.85

Staunton River 4-3 18.57

William Byrd 2-5 17.00

Hidden Valley 2-6 16.62

Carroll County 1-6 15.14

Northside 0-7 13.71

Tunstall 0-7 12.00

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Prep football prediction

Prep football prediction

Unbeaten Graham travels to Bristol tonight to face Virginia High in a Southwest District affair at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Check out one person's prediction on the game. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts