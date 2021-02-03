As VHSL football practice begins Thursday: “There is no blueprint for how to start football in the middle of winter.”

“ All our coaches are working together to see that our multi-sport athletes are able to finish their winter sport and still get their minimum required practices in for football as well. This is new as far as football is concerned. Football is usually the first sport of the year and there is not any competition with other sports. Now, football coaches get a taste of what winter sport coaches have to deal with. Back in 2017 and 2018 when we played in the state finals, [Chilhowie boys basketball] Coach [Matt] Snodgrass was without most of his basketball team for over a month.”