A's designate Grimm for assignment

grimm

Justin Grimm

 The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics designated right-hander pitcher Justin Grimm for assignment on Saturday.

The former Virginia High star had a 4.11 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the American League club, while striking out 11 in 15 1/3 innings.

It was the sixth team in his eighth MLB season for the right-hander, who previously had stints with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

He allowed a run in 1/3 of an inning on Friday night against Texas.

Grimm can accept a minor league assignment – Oakland’s Triple-A farm team is in Las Vegas – or opt for free agency and sign with another organization.

