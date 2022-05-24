Arrington, Wolfenbarger lead THS in TSSAA track

Tennessee High distance runner Zoe Arrington and freshman sensation Chase Wolfenbarger had eventful days for the Vikings at Tuesday’s TSSAA Class AA girls state track and field championships at Middle Tennessee State University as both earned a pair of silver medals.

Arrington was edged at the finish line in the 1,600 as she clocked in at 5:04.08. Central Magnet’s Samantha Ouellette won in 5:04.09.

She registered a time of 11:11.10 in the 3,200. That trailed the 11:00.15 turned in by Emma Kate Hamby, also of Central Magnet.

Wolfenbarger of THS was runner-up in the triple jump with a top mark of 32-6 ½. She was behind Signal Mountain’s Kara Wilson best leap of 35-3 ¾.

Wolfenbarger was also on the 4x400 relay team that finished as state runner-up as she teamed with Abigail Littleton, Kendall Cross and Laynie Richardson to finish in 4:15.05. A quartet from Martin Luther King won in 4:06.62.

Fairyn Meares had a fourth-place showing in the pole vault in 9-0.

Both the 4x200-meter relay team of Hannah Plumbar, Wolfenbarger, Kendall Cross and Abigail Littleton and the 4x100 relay team of Plumbar, Wolfenbarger, Habassah McDonald and Cross placed fifth. The 4x200 relay team finished in 1:49.46 and the 4x100 relay team clocked in at 51.95.

Tennessee High was fourth in the team standings with 42 points. Signal Mountain won with 91.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tennessee High 4, McMinn County 0

Tennessee High’s girls tennis team will go for the gold today.

The Vikings easily dispatched McMinn County, 4-0, in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Class AA state tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

Keona Fielitz, Ellyson Kovacs, Lily Belcher and Averie Stalnaker cruised to singles victories to give the Vikings the victory.

Tennessee High plays Brentwood today at 1:30 p.m. (CST) in the title match. Brentwood advanced with a 4-0 victory over Collierville and the Bruins are a traditional state tournament participant.

THS is going for the first girls tennis team title in program history. The Vikings finished as runner-up in 2008.

SOFTBALL

Gibbs 3, Tennessee High 0

In what was her own state softball tournament debut, Gibbs High School freshman Lacey Keck spoiled Tennessee High’s first-ever state tourney game.

Keck kept THS off the scoreboard in spinning a three-hit shutout as the Eagles earned a victory over the squad from Bristol in the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Singles by Ashley Worley, Kaylie Hughes and Abby Haga were the only hits that Tennessee High mustered as the Vikings (26-9) were blanked for just the second time this season.

Gracie Palmer and Jordann Reagan each had two hits and drove in a run for Gibbs (39-4), which played errorless ball and also turned a double play in the fourth inning after Worley had led off the frame with Tennessee High’s first hit.

Tennessee High plays a losers bracket game today at 10 a.m. (CST) against Dyer County.