Arrington healthy and ready for state meet

After a season of running on the hilly terrain of Northeast Tennessee, cross country runners today will face a much different path at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

“Any course around here would be tougher than what the state meet course is.” Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn said.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy. It’s just different. Keeping his runners from starting too fast could be key to a good showing today in the TSSAA Class A-AA Cross Country Championship.

“Exactly right,” Nunn said. “You have got to make sure you stay under control that first mile.”

That includes Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington, a three-time all-state performer and two-time Region 1 champion, who will be running her final high school race for the Vikings. She recently committed to continue her education and athletic career at Kennesaw State in Georgia.

“There is not a lot of calming Zoe down, she puts a lot of pressure on herself,” said Nunn, with a smile. “Finally making a (college) decision has taken a lot of pressure off of her and a lot of stress so she has been very pleasant to be around and very happy and training very well. She is 100 percent healthy and she is ready to go on Thursday.”

Arrington has made a steady progression from a 14th place finish in the state meet as a freshman when it was held at Percy Warner Park near Nashville to eighth and seventh place finishes the last two years at its new home in Hendersonville.

“Zoe has got a pretty good shot at winning if she runs well and runs smart actually,” Nunn said.

While other girls are entered that have run better times than Arrington, Nunn acknowledged those courses may not have been as difficult as what she has faced.

“There are a couple of girls who have ran a little faster than her, one quite a bit faster, but they have been very fast courses and some believe that some of them are a little bit shorter than a 5K,” Nunn said. “Unless you are there running with them, you can’t really compare times with them.”

Arrington will have company, with both the Tennessee High boys and girls teams qualifying for the state meet as well.

“We are hoping that both of them can be in the top 10,” Nunn said. “That would be a very accomplishment for those guys this year.”

Luke Childress, the lone senior on the Tennessee High team, led the Vikings with a 13th place finish at the region meet last week at Daniel Boone.

“We will be really happy, especially our guys, if we get them placed in the top 10,” Nunn said. “They ran really good at the region meet. The gap between our number one and number five guy was only 24 seconds so that is really good.”

Much like the boys, the Tennessee High girls also have just one senior, that being Arrington. Leading the rest of the squad is freshman Jenna Reecher, who placed seventh in the region meet last week.

“We are very young on the girls side and the boys side,” Nunn said. “This will be a learning experience for a bunch of them, but after this year we will probably be expecting bigger and better things from them next time.”

Sullivan East will also be represented with its boys team, led by junior James Shirk, who finished sixth at the region meet after running second for much of the race last week.

“They are running very well,” Nunn said. “Them and Elizabethton, their boys teams are very good, and Volunteer is in there too. All four of the qualifying boys teams come from our conference this year so that shows you how tough our conference is.”

Nunn said the Vikings planned to leave early Wednesday morning and head to the course before finding other fun activities that kids enjoy.

“We will get down there probably around 2 or 3 their time and we will go right to the course for an hour or so and check out the course and hang around a little bit,” he said. “We will go to eat and go to the mall a little bit and get plenty of rest for Thursday.”

The girls race begins today at 2:50 EST, followed by the boys at 3:40 EST.

What awaits is a challenging course that Nunn compares favorably in some ways to where the Bristol Cross is held at Steele Creek Park.

“It has got some rolling hills on it. It is spectator friendly, about like the Bristol Cross as far as spectator friendly,” he said. “It has got a pretty good sized hill about the mile mark and then again when they comes back around at about the 2 ½ mile mark, you run the same hill again.”

It will be the final cross country race for Arrington, who has overcome injuries and illnesses and Nunn hopes she is poised for a good day ahead.

“We have adapted to her and kept her healthy this year pretty much, except for some sickness that she has had,” he said. “Other than that, she is pretty well ready to go and anxious to get out there and run.”

The Class AAA meet will be held on Friday in Hendersonville.