Arrington captures 2nd Region 1 title

GRAY, Tenn. — Zoe Arrington recently made a big decision. On Tuesday, the senior for the Tennessee High Vikings delivered another big performance.

In dominant fashion, Arrington earned her second Region I cross country title on the hilly 5K layout at Daniel Boone High School.

Moments after her victory, Arrington called Kennesaw State cross country coach Adam Bray with the good news.

Arrington will officially sign to attend the Georgia university on Nov. 9.

“I looked at other schools, but I felt at home from the time I first walked on campus at Kennesaw in August,” Arrington said. “The second after I made my decision, I felt a huge weight off my shoulders. I didn’t know I was carrying all that weight, but that was a fun day.”

Tuesday was also a fun day for the 5-foot-5 Arrington, who posted a time of 19 minutes and 58 seconds in the Class AA/A division. Cocke County senior Jenna Pittman finished second in 20:48.90 after leading nearly the first mile.

“I didn’t have anybody pushing me, so today was more about getting the win and the points for my team,” Arrington said. “I’m not the happiest with my time, but the effort was there.”

Tennessee High (51 points) was second in the team standings behind Volunteer at 39. Freshman Jenna Reecher contributed a seventh place effort for THS, while junior Ellyson Kovacs at tenth.

Last year’s meet at Daniel Boone featured rain, mud puddles and chilly weather. Tuesday offered a contrast with sun and temperatures in the upper 70s.

“This is little hotter than we’ve been training it, but was ideal for me,” Arrington said.

The Class AA/A boys race was a mix of triumph and heartbreak for Sullivan East.

The Patriots placed three runners inside the top nine with junior James Shirk, senior Jacob Witcher and junior Jacob Turpin to earn a team score of 56. But Elizabethton took the team title via a tiebreaker.

Shirk ran second behind eventual winner Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer) early on before settling for sixth in a time of 18:00.20.

“It was a good race, but for some reason I didn’t feel really strong and started to fade,” Shirk said.

It was the best regional finish for Shirk, who strained for extra effort at the finish.

“I gave it all had,” Shirk said.

Tennessee High (81 points) finished fourth in team standings, as senior Luke Childress and sophomore Noah Broglio were among the top 15.

The Class AAA girls event was a battle between a pair of familiar foes in seniors Autumn Headrick from Dobyns-Bennett and Kamryn Wingfield of Daniel Boone.

Headrick grabbed the win in 19:16.90 despite battling allergy issues. Wingfield followed in 19:20.80

“Kamryn and I have been racing together since we were freshmen and it’s always been like this,” Headrick said. “Having competition this close, especially with a girl as nice as Kamryn, is one of my favorite parts of the sport.”

A final surge was the key for Headrick.

“What I saw that finish line, I was like I really want to quit this so I am going to run to the finish,’” Headrick said. “This is not one of my favorite courses, so I was grateful to take it out with a victory.”

Daniel Boone (44 points) took the team title.

In the Class AAA boys race, Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard captured the title in 16:11.70. It was the first regional crown for Mussard, who transferred from Daniel Boone last year.

“This is pretty awesome, especially to win on this course and against good competition,” Mussard said. “Having experience here helps a whole bunch because you know what to expect and when to push. This was a good effort in preparation for the state meet next week.”

Tuesday was also a good primer for Arrington, who has battled a variety of injuries the past three years

“I am injury free now,” Arrington said.

Arrington received another jolt of motivation after calling Coach Bray at Kennesaw State following her triumph.

“I told him all about my race, and he was super encouraging,” Arrington said. “I know I will be comfortable in college.”

The top three teams and top five individuals not on those qualifying teams advanced to the TSSAA state tournament, which is slated for Nov. 3-4 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.