Arnold leads ETSU women to soccer win

Emma Arnold (Tennessee High) provided East Tennessee State University with some late-game heroics as the junior forward scored in the closing seconds en route to lifting the Buccaneers (1-1-2) to a 1-0 road win at USC Upstate Sunday night at County University Soccer Stadium.
For the second time this season, Arnold found the back of the net as Nele Bauer assisted on the game-winner.
The goal came on a counter attack as Sarah Connolly won a ball at midfield and played a quick through ball to Bauer. From there, Bauer beat the Spartan defender to the end line where she pulled the ball across the goal and Arnold was there to smash it into the back of the net, sending the Buccaneers into a frenzy.
The goal came with less than 25 seconds remaining and ETSU secured the victory.