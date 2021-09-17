ARCA, Bush's Beans 200; Gibbs wins race, Smith takes series

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ty Gibbs is a slender five-foot-7 teenager, but he’s a brute in a race car.

On Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, the grandson of NASCAR power broker Joe Gibbs earned his 10th ARCA Menards win of the season by leading all but three laps of the Bush’s Beans 200.

“This is just amazing,” Gibbs said.

Sammy Smith, a 17-year-old teammate of Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing, finished second and clinched the ARCA East title in the process.

“To have all my guys here along with my teammate and close friend to wrap up his championship, this is a great night for our organization,” Gibbs said,

Gibbs, 18, hopes to apply some lessons for tonight’s Food City 300 Xfinity race.

“I learned a lot tonight,” Gibbs said. “I’ve got faith in my crew chief and team for Friday.”

Smith and Gibbs punctuated their achievements with a dramatic nose-to-nose burnout moments after the race.

“One-two for Gibbs, I can’t thank all the guys on these two teams enough,” Smith said. “We just had to hang on tonight.”

Did the Iowa native have a strong enough car to challenge Gibbs in the closing laps?