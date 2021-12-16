Arby's Ladies Hoops for Doc: Fabulous freshman; Wise County Central’s McAmis scores 28 to lead Warriors to Arby’s Ladies Hoops semifinals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Wise County Central Warriors are up to their usual winning ways and a freshman phenom is helping make it happen.
Nifty ninth-grader Emmah McAmis scored 28 points and thwarted Hampton at every turn as the Warriors earned a 65-55 victory over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops tournament on Thursday night at Viking Hall.
Central (6-0) plays Brentwood Academy today at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals, while West Ridge squares off with Morristown West prior to that in the other semi.
McAmis dished, defended, drove and continually beat her opponents off the dribble in showing a versatile skillset and clutch ability. She finished 10-for-12 from the free throw line.
When the Bulldogs got within 50-44 midway through the fourth quarter, McAmis converted a three-point play with 3:45 remaining.
After Hampton pulled within 61-55 in the final minute, a putback by McAmis with 37.1 seconds left sealed the deal.
This is not your typical freshman.
“No, she isn’t,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “She’s one that in big games she’s going to step up and play big. We wanted the ball in her hands against the pressure. She’s what makes us go.”
How has this transition to the varsity level gone?
“It’s definitely been different, but I’ve liked it,” McAmis said. “It’s a challenge and I like being challenged. My teammates have set an example for me and have helped lead me through it, so that makes it 10 times better.”
McAmis was selected as MVP of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament earlier this season at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
She seems to thrive in the spotlight in a big arena.
“I love ‘em,” McAmis said.
The 5-foot-6 dynamo also loves being on a team that has plenty of balance.
Fellow freshman Abbie Jordan and senior Jillian Sturgill added 10 points apiece for the Warriors in Thursday’s victory.
“We’ve got shooters, post players,” McAmis said. “We’re pretty strong everywhere.”
Hampton (6-6) was led by the 15-point performance of Lindsey Jenkins. The Bulldogs’ last lead was at 12-11 late in the first quarter.
“They’re a well-coached team and play hard,” said Hampton coach Brandon Carpenter. “We’re getting better, but not where we need to be with them just yet.”
Far from a pristine performance for Central, the result was still good enough.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but I thought we kept our composure better in the fourth quarter,” Dotson said. “We got a little scattered in the third quarter. That team really gets after it and we don’t see that defensive pressure. They were physical.”
West Ridge 51, Unicoi County 33
A 14-0 run that bridged the end of the first quarter and start of the second was spearheaded by West Ridge’s super subs.
Clinging to a 6-3 lead, Lilly Crawford scored inside, Bradlie Warner converted a three-point play and Marleigh Pendleton knocked down a 3-pointer.
All three of those girls are seniors and shined in their role as reserves on Thursday as the Wolves improved to 9-3.
“They gave us a little spark,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Moody Walling. “That was a good run there.”
Jaelyn West and Rachel Niebrugge had 13 points apiece to lead the way for West Ridge. West recently committed to King University.
“That’s a conversation me and her had at practice the other day,” Walling said. “She said it felt like a big weight had been lifted off her shoulders [by making her college choice] and I told her she can just go out and play ball now. It has made a difference in taking the pressure off her.”
Unicoi County, with former Tennessee High assistant Brandon Broyles now at the helm, was led by Faith Bennett’s 13 points.
Morristown West 66, Ridgeview 50
Nina Lovelace fired in 21 points as the Morristown West Trojans controlled the pace and thus controlled the game in a first-round win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack from Southwest Virginia.
Ridgeview’s last lead was 3-2 as Morristown West (7-5) got going on offense and the Wolfpack (2-1) did not.
“They were a little more physical than us,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “You could tell they’ve played 12 games and we had played two. We didn’t take care of the ball every well.”
Nine different players scored for the Trojans with the smooth-shooting Lovelace, a senior, leading the way.
Hailey Sutherland (12 points) and Caiti Hill (11 points) were the top scorers for Ridgeview.
“We didn’t come over here to play teams we can beat the brakes off of, we came here to get better,” Frazier said. “That’s the kind of defense we’ll see out of Wise [Central] and Gate City and that’s the reason we are going to these tournaments like this. It’s good for our kids to see what the Mountain 7 [District] will be like, because that was a Mountain 7 type of game.”
Brentwood Academy 67, Tennessee High 35
The Eagles flew out to a 14-3 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in trouncing the tournament host.
UNC Asheville signee Millie Brown led Brentwood Academy with 24 points.
Sophomore Anna Kate Kinch scored 10 points for THS.
The final of four games played on the tournament’s final day concluded at 10:11 p.m.
