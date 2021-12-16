Arby's Ladies Hoops for Doc: Fabulous freshman; Wise County Central’s McAmis scores 28 to lead Warriors to Arby’s Ladies Hoops semifinals

Far from a pristine performance for Central, the result was still good enough.

“It wasn’t the prettiest, but I thought we kept our composure better in the fourth quarter,” Dotson said. “We got a little scattered in the third quarter. That team really gets after it and we don’t see that defensive pressure. They were physical.”

West Ridge 51, Unicoi County 33

A 14-0 run that bridged the end of the first quarter and start of the second was spearheaded by West Ridge’s super subs.

Clinging to a 6-3 lead, Lilly Crawford scored inside, Bradlie Warner converted a three-point play and Marleigh Pendleton knocked down a 3-pointer.

All three of those girls are seniors and shined in their role as reserves on Thursday as the Wolves improved to 9-3.

“They gave us a little spark,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Moody Walling. “That was a good run there.”

Jaelyn West and Rachel Niebrugge had 13 points apiece to lead the way for West Ridge. West recently committed to King University.