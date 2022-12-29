ARBY'S CLASSIC: Westminister advances past Greenies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A case of college basketball Recruiting 101 played out in third quarterfinal on Thursday with Westminister defeating Christ School 80-69.

Six-foot-nine, 230-pound center Jaylen Carey from Westminster and 6-10 Christ School post Anthony Robinson were both considered by coaches at the University of South Florida.

“USF was big on recruiting me, but they wanted (Robinson) more,” Carey said. “I remembered that and had this game marked on my calendar to prove a point.”

Robinson eventually committed to South Florida, while Carey signed with James Madison.

Overcoming multiple defenders on Thursday, Carey collected 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“I’m used to seeing double teams, so I take pride in finding my teammates for shots,” Carey said. “It’s not just one or two players for us.”

Four players reached double figures for Westminster, including 6-3 sophomore Alex Lloyd (25 points), 6-7 sophomore D.J. Wimbley (18 points) and 6-8 freshman Alexander Constanza with 15 points.

With a 27-point second quarter barrage, the Lions took a 43-26 lead into halftime.

“I was feeling good then,” Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff said. “We shot it well, rebounded and defended.”

The problem for Christ School was basic. The Greenies shot just 27% in the first half. Westminster converted at a torrid 73% rate, with a blend of drives, jumpers and smooth post moves.

Just when the game seemed bound for a blowout, Christ School pulled with 52-48 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

“We got in trouble in the first half, but the boys fought and made a good comeback,” Christ School coach Joshua Coley said. “We played better defense in the second half, but we had three of our main guys either foul out or get in foul trouble.”

The Greenies (16-1) were missing three regulars, including the backup center who attended the funeral of his father Thursday with a teammate.

“That’s been deep on our heart,” Coley said. “We were also battling sickness and an injury, but we battled through it.”

Six-foot-five junior Jamari Briggs paced the Greenies with 23 points and eight rebounds, while 5-10 junior point guard Keenan Wilkins added 15 points. Robinson was held to five points and eight rebounds.

Westminster pulled away with crisp ball movement and the outside shooting of Lloyd, who also shot well in his first Arby’s game.

“When I arrived in this gym, I knew that I was going to like these rims and I’m loving them now,” Lloyd said.