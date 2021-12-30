ARBY'S CLASSIC: Union, Tennessee High eliminated; Catholic vs. Bearden in an All-Knoxville Sixth-Place Showdown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Whether it’s the numerous stationary screens, the constant ball movement, or the quintessential assist that finds a cutter for an open look, watching a fluid motion offense work from a non-partial standpoint – when executed well – is almost like proverbial basketball poetry.
That is, unless you are the opposing team and watching said actions.
Bearden played the motion offense role to near perfection over the opening 16 minutes Thursday, jumping out to a quick 12-point lead with torrid shooting and never trailed – ultimately posting a convincing 77-49 victory over Union during Arby’s Classic consolation-round play inside Viking Hall.
“ We did a really nice job with our motion,” admitted Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott, whose squad’s assist-to-turnover ratio (17:7) was quite efficient. “Coach [Tyler] Place does a lot of work with our motion, and I wanted to give him some credit. He does a really nice job of working on that daily. Today, it was there. Anything we wanted was there. I felt like we capitalized on that.”
Parrott elected to go with a four-guard lineup against the Bears, and the decision proved to be a pivotal one. Unlike teams which get called for occasional illegal screens, Bearden’s four and sometimes five screens were perfectly legal – springing many of the Bulldog starters for open looks.
One of those starters was Jake Poole, who floated seamlessly around the floor before settling into cozy perimeter spots.
“ My teammates were setting great screens, and that was what we had to focus on today,” said Poole, who collected a game-high 28 points. “That was our main point of emphasis.”
Poole continued his sharpshooting into the second quarter, nailing 4-for-5 from the floor – which included three of his six trifectas.
“ He happened to be the benefit of the motion offense and coming off some pin-downs really clean,” Parrott said. “He can shoot the basketball, and he just needed to be confident. And when a good shooter gets confident, the bucket gets bigger. That’s kind of what happened for Jake today. He’s a great kid, and I was happy to see him have a really nice game.”
Union (4-3) – which received a team-high 21 points from Bradley Bunch and 15 more from Malachi Jenkins – did reel off eight straight before the first-half buzzer to close within 38-24.
“ You can’t recover against them,” said Union coach Zack Moore, who got nine rebounds from Jenkins. “I just wanted our guys to fight back at the start – and to keep fighting. We had some lapses. There are things you are able to do against teams we normally play that you can’t do against teams here. Today, they wouldn’t let us get open.”
Hayden Moseley also benefited from Bearden’s motion attack, finishing with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Teammate Walker Kyle added 12 points.
Despite the win, Bearden (11-4) suffered a tough setback – losing Elijah Bredwood to an apparent left ankle injury midway through the second quarter. The status for Bredwood, one of the leading Bulldog scorers, is uncertain for today’s 1 p.m. sixth-place contest against Knox Catholic.
Knox Catholic 82,
Tennessee High 41
Even though the Arby’s Classic is daunting for all teams, there are the occasional times in which participants are seen with wide smiles and outward laughs.
During the latter stages of Thursday’s third quarter, Knox Catholic sure exhibited those joyous signs.
“ Obviously, we’d like to be playing for first place, but we try to have fun anytime we’re out there,” noted Knox Catholic guard Blue Cain, who poured in a game-high 17 points. “We were up a lot, so we were trying to have fun.”
Thanks to a 35-13 start against the Vikings, the Fighting Irish improved to 3-1 this week and have a shot at snagging the tournament’s sixth-place trophy.
“It’s been a great experience,” stated Fighting Irish coach Mike Hutchens, who got 14 points from B.J. Edwards. “It’s the first time any of our teams have played in this – and it’s the first time I’ve been up here. It’s so well-run, and I’m pleased we got to come here.”
Brandon Dufore and Luke Cottrill chipped in 10 points apiece for Tennessee High (6-9).
“ That’s one of those games where you’re just trying to get better because we’re not going to see that kind of pressure or length in our conference,” said THS coach Michael McMeans. “We got better by having to play against that type of pressure.”
Presley Patterson (12 points) and Quincy Pannell (10 points) ended in double figures for Knox Catholic, which faces a familiar foe for the aforementioned sixth-place honors. Back on Nov. 30, the Fighting Irish (11-3) posted a hard-fought 64-55 decision over Bearden.
Hutchens expects the rematch to be just as spirited.
“To have a chance to finish in the top six here is exciting,” summed Hutchens. “Bearden will be up, and they’re a heck of a team. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a neighborhood scrap.”