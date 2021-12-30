ARBY'S CLASSIC: Union, Tennessee High eliminated; Catholic vs. Bearden in an All-Knoxville Sixth-Place Showdown

One of those starters was Jake Poole, who floated seamlessly around the floor before settling into cozy perimeter spots.

“ My teammates were setting great screens, and that was what we had to focus on today,” said Poole, who collected a game-high 28 points. “That was our main point of emphasis.”

Poole continued his sharpshooting into the second quarter, nailing 4-for-5 from the floor – which included three of his six trifectas.

“ He happened to be the benefit of the motion offense and coming off some pin-downs really clean,” Parrott said. “He can shoot the basketball, and he just needed to be confident. And when a good shooter gets confident, the bucket gets bigger. That’s kind of what happened for Jake today. He’s a great kid, and I was happy to see him have a really nice game.”

Union (4-3) – which received a team-high 21 points from Bradley Bunch and 15 more from Malachi Jenkins – did reel off eight straight before the first-half buzzer to close within 38-24.