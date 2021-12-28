ARBY'S CLASSIC Twin Springs bounces back, sends Tabernacle packing

Lane’s dunk capped the first-half scoring and gave Twin Springs a 28-23 lead at halftime.

“Connor’s confidence was looking a little shaky at the start of the game,” Webb said. “He broke through and played a lot better late in the first half and in the second half. Bradley was hot [in Monday’s loss to Knoxville Catholic] and I hope he continues to shoot that well throughout the rest of the season.”

Tabernacle Baptist took a 41-35 lead midway through the third quarter, but Twin Springs was undeterred, even with Owens battling foul trouble.

“He had been carrying the load offensively,” Lane said. “I knew I had to pick up the slack.”

Lane hit a 3-pointer to put the Titans up 48-46 with 2:53 remaining and after Tabernacle’s Jarrett Hall answered with a floater to knot the score, Owens converted a jumper with 1:58 left to give the Titans a lead they never relinquished.

Lane sealed the deal by sinking two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Tabernacle Baptist exited the event after losing its two games by a combined eight points. Sophomore Leano Rolle led the way with 15 points and seven steals in the loss.