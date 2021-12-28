ARBY'S CLASSIC Twin Springs bounces back, sends Tabernacle packing

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Twin Springs Titans were originally supposed to play the Patrick Henry Rebels on Tuesday in a rather nondescript non-district game between Southwest Virginia schools.
A phone call on Christmas Eve led to the cancellation of that contest, however, as Twin Springs accepted an invitation to be a late replacement in the Arby’s Classic after Myers Park from North Carolina backed out and the crew from Nickelsville made sure not to waste the opportunity.
Connor Lane and Bradley Owens had strong performances as Twin Springs topped the Tabernacle Baptist Falcons from the Bahamas, 55-50, in the consolation bracket of the annual holiday tournament at Viking Hall.
It was just the second Arby’s Classic triumph in program history for the Titans, the previous coming in 2004 when current head coach Tyler Webb was a star player for the small Scott County school.
Twin Springs (6-6) plays a consolation game on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to play in this tournament,” Owens said. “It’s just a surreal feeling.”
One of the top tandems in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification, Lane (24 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals) and Owens (22 points, four rebounds, one assist) were a terrific twosome on Tuesday afternoon.
Lane’s dunk capped the first-half scoring and gave Twin Springs a 28-23 lead at halftime.
“Connor’s confidence was looking a little shaky at the start of the game,” Webb said. “He broke through and played a lot better late in the first half and in the second half. Bradley was hot [in Monday’s loss to Knoxville Catholic] and I hope he continues to shoot that well throughout the rest of the season.”
Tabernacle Baptist took a 41-35 lead midway through the third quarter, but Twin Springs was undeterred, even with Owens battling foul trouble.
“He had been carrying the load offensively,” Lane said. “I knew I had to pick up the slack.”
Lane hit a 3-pointer to put the Titans up 48-46 with 2:53 remaining and after Tabernacle’s Jarrett Hall answered with a floater to knot the score, Owens converted a jumper with 1:58 left to give the Titans a lead they never relinquished.
Lane sealed the deal by sinking two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining.
Tabernacle Baptist exited the event after losing its two games by a combined eight points. Sophomore Leano Rolle led the way with 15 points and seven steals in the loss.
“Our pressure wasn’t there today,” said Tabernacle coach Kevin Clarke. “I thought we would be able to speed them up and play in our favor, but that just didn’t happen. Every time we got a lead they just found a way to come right back.”
Mason Elliott had a team-high eight rebounds for Twin Springs and Webb cited his team’s intensity on the boards in the second half as a key to the victory.
He also liked his team’s resolve 24 hours after suffering a 92-41 blowout at the hands of Knoxville Catholic.
“I’m super excited for them to come over here and bounce back after the way we played Monday,” Webb said. “I thought we had a lot of flow to our game today.”
It was Webb and current Twin Springs football coach Keith Warner who helped the Titans win their last Arby’s Classic game 17 years earlier, which was coincidentally a 43-41 trumping of Tabernacle Baptist.
“It was pretty special for our kids and I told them they were just the second team from Twin Springs to win an Arby’s Classic game. Nothing can replace the environment and competitive level you face over here,” Webb said. “For us to come over here and play was a no-brainer. It’s a state tournament-like atmosphere, so this is really good for us.”
