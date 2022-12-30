ARBY'S CLASSIC: Trio of Maxwell, Evans, Foy lead North Mecklenburg to quarterfinal win over Webb

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Trey Maxwell shot North Mecklenburg High School back in the game, Isaiah Evans made sure the Vikings won the game and Christian Foy iced the game.

That trio from the school in Huntersville, North Carolina, came up clutch and combined for 45 points in a 59-50 victory over the Webb School of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday in an Arby’s Classic quarterfinal game that ended at 10:42 p.m.

North Mecklenburg (11-0) faces Florida’s Westminster Academy today at 8:30 p.m. in a semifinal clash at Viking Hall.

The Webb School Spartans (12-5) were the aggressors in the first half of Thursday’s highly-entertaining quarterfinal game and were not intimidated in the slightest by their highly-touted opponents.

They built a 30-23 lead early in the third quarter.

“Getting down to a team like that by seven is sometimes like being down 15,” said North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis. “Because they are patient, they run their offense and they are going to slice you and cut you to death and have shooters who can shoot.

“We needed to see how we could handle adversity. We haven’t had adversity yet this season and that was a great test. They believed in each other.”

Maxwell was the spark for the Vikings on a night when he finished with a game-high 20 points.

The 6-foot-2 junior knocked down three free throws after getting fouled by Cam Swearengen on a shot from long range to give North Mecklenburg a 37-36 lead with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter.

That would be an advantage the Vikings never relinquished.

The son of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell (who was in attendance) and the younger brother of Georgia Tech guard Tristan Maxwell – who was MVP of the 2017 Arby’s Classic after starring for North Mecklenburg – Trey Maxwell has inherited those shot-making genes.

He’s not a one-dimensional baller, however.

“He did more than [make key baskets],” Evans said. “Playing defense, talking on defense, being there when I needed him. It’s all I can ask for.”

One of the nation’s top-rated players, Evans had a quiet night by his high standards – 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal – but stepped up when his team needed him the most.

He drained a 3-pointer with 2:06 left to put North Meck up 53-48 and then sank another smooth jumper moments later as the Vikings extended their lead to seven points.

“Evans is so talented and also unselfish,” said Webb coach Ricky Norris. “A couple of those shots he made, you just shake his hand and go on down to the other end. He’s a good, talented kid.”

Those weren’t easy shots the lithe Evans made.

“You have to let the ball come to you sometimes and you don’t always have to force the issue,” Evans said. “With a defense face-guarding, denying and always helping, I’m going to find cracks and crevices to get my shot off.”

Foy was 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 17.2 seconds to seal the deal. He finished with 15 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Is he usually so automatic from the charity stripe?

“Actually, no,” Foy said. “Last season I was about a 40 percent free-throw shooter. This past summer, Coach Lewis made sure I was shooting free throws when I was in the gym by myself. It translated tonight late in the game when we needed them.”

Senior Demoris Jenkins had six of his eight points in the second half for the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Webb School finished just 7-for-24 from 3-point range.

Lukas Walls (17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Drake Ingram (13 points) were the leaders for the Tennesseans.

The Spartans will play their fourth game in four days today against Christ School of Arden, North Carolina, in a 1:30 p.m. win-or-go-home losers bracket game.

“We’re close,” Norris said. “We’re pretty good, but we’re not great. To beat [North Mecklenburg] you have to play at a high level for 32 minutes. We just can’t do that yet, but that’s why we’re here.

“If you get a bucket against them, if you get a stop against them, if you get a rebound against them, you’ve done something right. Some teams you play with you can get by with mistakes, but not them.”

North Mecklenburg improved to 14-3 all-time in the Arby’s Classic and is one win away from advancing to the finals for the fourth time in program history.

“It was big for us to come back and win this game,” Maxwell said.