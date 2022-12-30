ARBY's CLASSIC: Richards' floater lifts Christ School past Webb; Pace Academy, West Catholic Prep, Madison-Ridgeland prevail

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It seemed only fitting that an Arby’s Classic elimination-round game featuring four fourth-quarter ties would go into an extra session Friday inside Viking Hall.

Emmanuel Richards connected on a game-winning floater for Christ School (N.C.) with 4.5 seconds remaining in the extra session, as the Greenies staved off one final Webb School of Knoxville 3-point attempt to win 63-61 and reach Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place showdown against Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.).

Lukas Walls – who ended with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 12 rebounds – got a subsequent and decent look from about 30 feet at the buzzer to win it for the Spartans. Unfortunately for the Knoxville crew, the catch and shoot try from Walls fell just short.

The fourth and final elimination-round contest on Friday’s respective docket ended up being the third different overtime game during this year’s tournament, and it certainly was as riveting as the first two. The final normal stanza was definitely nail-biting as a Walls alley-oop layup from Jaylen Pompey with 45 seconds showing made it a 59-59 deadlock.

After calling for a timeout a short time later, the Greenies (17-1) held the ball out of the perimeter before driving into the paint with eight seconds showing. But several Spartan defenders smacked at the ball, which resulted in an impromptu pinball/rugby scrum for possession. After bouncing around five different players, the buzzer sounded to end regulation.

Jamari Briggs, who knocked down 9-of-13 from the floor for a team-high 23 points, drained two free throws midway through the extra frame for a 61-59 edge. The two teams then combined for four turnovers and two missed shots before Walls evened things again on a driving layup with 19.3 seconds remaining.

Drake Ingram collected 12 points for the Spartans (12-6), who shot 51 percent from the floor.

Keenan Wilkins chipped in 19 points – which included five treys – for the Greenies, who will play their fifth straight tourney game Saturday. Richards and Anthony Robinson each grabbed nine rebounds.

Pace Academy (Ga.) 61, Saint Francis Preparatory (N.Y.) 56

The Knights were in serious trouble.

After watching the Terriers rattle off a 16-2 second-half run for a 46-33 advantage with 6:55 remaining, Pace Academy needed some sort of major spark to get things going.

How about a rare four-point play?

Eric Chatfield’s off-balance, deep-range shot while being fouled was definitely the item which caused an immediate ignition for the Knight heroics. But it was the relentless full-court pressure over the final six minutes that produced eight Saint Francis Prep turnovers and stirred a frenetic 17-2 comeback for Pace Academy (8-3).

After officially dropping the lead on Kyle Greene’s three-point play with 4:09 to go, the Terriers cut the deficit down to one possession on three subsequent possessions – then tied the game at 56-56 behind Tyler Michel’s driving layup with 29 ticks remaining.

Greene, who paced all scorers with 27 points, then added two game-winning free throws just seconds later. Joshua Pascarelli, who finished with a team-high 19 points for Saint Francis Prep, had a chance for the lead in the waning moments, but barely misfired on a game-winning, 3-point attempt.

Greene, who tallied 12 fourth-quarter points, then delivered yet another three-point play to solidify Pace Academy’s zany victory and entrance into Saturday’s 1 p.m. sixth-place battle against West Catholic Preparatory (Pa.). Chatfield, meanwhile, had 19 points for the Knights.

Michel scored 10 points for the Terriers (6-3).

West Catholic Preparatory (Pa.) 51, Trinity (Ky.) 39

Adam Clark ripped off a game-high 25 points on torrid 8-of-10 shooting, including a personal seven-point swing during the third that gave the Burrs (3-5) the lead for good.

Clark – who hit his final seven shots from the floor – connected on a floater, a fallaway, and three free throws for West Catholic Prep, which shot a strong 56 percent. In fact, the Burrs hit all but four of their attempts inside the arc.

Trinity (9-4) rallied to within one possession on three separate second-half conversions – the last coming off Alex Johnson’s floater for a 41-39 West Catholic Prep lead with five minutes left. But the Shamrocks never found the basket again after that point, as Clark, Zion Stanford (11 points), and Amyr Walker combined for the game’s final 16 points.

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui collected nine rebounds for the Burrs.

Johnson concluded his night with a team-high 16 points on blistering 7-of-8 shooting for Trinity, while teammate Cameron McClain added 11. Jayden Johnson also had 10 points for the Shamrocks, who went just 4-of-21 from 3-point land.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) 71, Greeneville 59

The Patriots (17-5) used a late first-quarter spurt to put together a double-digit distance between themselves and Greeneville Friday, thwarting off numerous pushes from the locals all game long.

In fact, the Greene Devils (6-7) narrowed the gap down to single digits on five separate occasions, but could never put together an extended run to draw even closer.

Greeneville did narrow the gap down to 37-31 on Trey Thompson’s layup to start the third quarter, only to watch Madison-Ridgeland quickly inch the lead back to double digits behind the combined play of Josh Hubbard (21 points) and Sam Hailey (15 points). The duo combined for 10 out of the game’s next 12 points midway through the third, punctuated by Hubbard’s steal and slam.

Harrison Alexander also supplied 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Patriots, who shot a sizzling 26-of-39 (66.7 percent) from the floor.

Thompson led Greeneville with 16 points and six boards, while teammate Adjatay Dabbs had 15.