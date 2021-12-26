ARBY'S CLASSIC: Richard Ensor finds it fun and hectic as tourney director

“It is quite a lot of research,” he said. “I have so many connections now and so many teams want to come to the Arby’s. I probably have already this year had 10 or 12 teams that contacted about coming next year. Whether I take any or not is yet to be seen. It will probably be March before I decide who to bring and who not.”

While Ensor gets plenty of feedback on his choices, he gets to make the final decisions on those cherished invitation to join in on five days of fun in Bristol.

“After I do all my research I put all the teams down and I just have pros and cons for each one of them and try to pick out the ones I think are going to be the best,” he said. “Sometimes they lose a player and that really hurts me when they lose a player, or somebody transfers someplace else. I just have to trust myself to pick the teams. I look and see how they did in the past, the last five or six years.”

Ensor, who followed Arby’s Classic co-founder Dale Burns as director in 2006, has followed Burns’ philosophy in searching for the best mix of national and local teams in an attempt to keep the event as fan-friendly as possible.