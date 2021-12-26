ARBY'S CLASSIC: Richard Ensor finds it fun and hectic as tourney director

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Richard Ensor has been part of the Arby’s Classic for all 38 years of its existence, the last 15 as director of the event.
“At times it has just been fun and at other times it has been kind of hectic,” Ensor said. “Sometimes it gets a little scary, afraid some team is going to withdraw and that puts us in a bind if they do that. It is kind of hard this late in the year to find somebody.”
That exact scenario played out twice this week. First, Berkmar, Georgia, had to leave the City of Palms tournament in Florida last weekend due to illness throughout the team. Fortunately, all was fine and the Patriots will make the trip.
Myers Park, located in Charlotte, North Carolina wasn’t so lucky. The Mustangs had to pull out Friday due to COVID issues, and Ensor was able to replace them with Twin Springs to keep the event at 18 teams.
That is just one of many responsibilities for Ensor in directing a 5-day, 18-team, 30-game tournament – plus a slam dunk and 3-point shooting contest – that includes for him more than just games. He also secures hotels rooms and meals for the teams, signs for sponsors, compiles ballots for all-tournament teams, sells $50 passes (for 30 games) and much more for what has become one of the premier high school basketball events in the United States.
“We have got a good reputation. Everybody we have talked to have said they have heard so much about it,” said Ensor, who has nearly 100 volunteers who assist with the event. “I have head coaches tell me it is the best tournament in the nation. The coach from Mentor [Ohio], he has been to every tournament and he said it is by far the best.
“Not only the caliber to teams, but the way we structure it and the way we run it. He said everything is like clockwork. People here are so nice to them.”
This year’s Arby’s Classic field has been called the best in history, but Ensor was pretty happy with last year’s too, but COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the event that was first held in 1983.
“I had a real good field last year, as good as this one,” he said. “It was real tough. At first we found that two teams couldn’t come so we were going to cut it down to 16 and others dropped out so we were going to cut it down to 12 teams and at least try to have it, but eventually they said we couldn’t have it so we had to cancel it all together.”
Some of those were invited back this year, others will have to wait for various reasons. All have been studied closely by Ensor, who can often be found on Viking Hall computers looking for high school teams and players that could be the right fit for the Arby’s Classic.
“It is quite a lot of research,” he said. “I have so many connections now and so many teams want to come to the Arby’s. I probably have already this year had 10 or 12 teams that contacted about coming next year. Whether I take any or not is yet to be seen. It will probably be March before I decide who to bring and who not.”
While Ensor gets plenty of feedback on his choices, he gets to make the final decisions on those cherished invitation to join in on five days of fun in Bristol.
“After I do all my research I put all the teams down and I just have pros and cons for each one of them and try to pick out the ones I think are going to be the best,” he said. “Sometimes they lose a player and that really hurts me when they lose a player, or somebody transfers someplace else. I just have to trust myself to pick the teams. I look and see how they did in the past, the last five or six years.”
Ensor, who followed Arby’s Classic co-founder Dale Burns as director in 2006, has followed Burns’ philosophy in searching for the best mix of national and local teams in an attempt to keep the event as fan-friendly as possible.
“I try every year to get one or two different local teams that hadn’t played in the Arby’s. Everybody in Northeast Tennessee, Knoxville up, Southwest Virginia, they all want to play in the Arby’s Classic,” Ensor said. “I try every year to get maybe two that hadn’t been here and invite them in.
“Eventually I might be able to get a lot of people and teams in that haven’t played because they are real excited. Everybody wants to play in the Arby’s.”
Looking for a favorite in this week’s Arby’s Classic? Ensor knows his basketball, having played at Elizabethton and one year at Northwestern State in Oklahoma before a knee injury ended his playing career. He came with Burns to Tennessee High to assist Bob Chambers before Burns took his place, winning 505 games in 27 seasons with the Vikings.
“I will tell you right now we have probably got six or seven teams that could win it,” he said. “Whoever gets hot, whoever plays well. I have seen really good teams come in and not play well the first night and they start getting better and better as the tournament goes along. Any one of those teams could probably win it.
“I would pick either Dr. Phillips or Long Island Lutheran. Dr. Phillips, if they are playing good, not too many people can stay with them. They have got three players that are good. Long Island is very talented also.”
Ensor has numerous memories from the Arby’s Classic, from the George Lynch-led Patrick Henry-Roanoke teams in the 1980s to future NBA 3-point artist Ray Allen winning the slam dunk contest, and not making the all-tournament team. There was Pulaski County skywalker Michael Porter from the first year in 1983 to Gate City’s own Mac McClung who filled Viking Hall in 2017.
He is just glad the Arby’s Classic is back after a year’s hiatus. He likes to be busy, and busy he is.
“Usually sometimes I am here on Christmas day letting teams in to practice, but last year was just a feeling I haven’t experienced in a long time,” Ensor said. “I didn’t have anything to do and I am always needing to have something to do.”
