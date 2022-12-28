ARBY'S CLASSIC: Pace Academy dunked by Christ School Greenies

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Christ School is attempting to successfully run the gauntlet in the 39th edition of the Arby’s Classic and the Greenies are 2/5 of the way to the gold.

Anthony Robinson and Bryson Cokley led the way as the school from Arden, North Carolina, notched a 59-42 first-round victory over Pace Academy from Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.

Christ School (16-0) must win five games in five days to win the event for the second time in program history and have racked up a pair of double-digit triumphs so far. A quarterfinal game with Westminster Academy of Florida awaits today at 8 p.m.

Fighting fatigue and quality opponents is a challenge the Greenies are up for.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Robinson said. “Coach [Joshua] Coley makes sure he runs us. We’re prepared for it.”

After battling to a deadlock in the game’s first 16 minutes, Christ School ripped off a 12-2 third-quarter run to seize control.

Robinson threw down a thunderous dunk on an inbounds alley-oop from Keenan Wilkins during that game-sealing surge. It was one of three impressive slams he had in the second half.

The 6-foot-10 senior headed for the University of South Florida didn’t commit to entering Friday’s slam dunk contest, but he would be a favorite judging by the jam session he put on Wednesday.

“I thought [in Tuesday’s win over Gate City] he had the jitters,” Coley said. “He deserves moments like this.”

Cokley added 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Emmanuel Richards (11 points, four rebounds, three assists) also played well.

“I challenged the guys at halftime,” Coley said. “I thought it was a game of toughness in the first half. We weren’t getting the 50/50 balls. They’d get on the floor and we’d bend over, we’d get an offensive rebound and missed some cupcake layups. It was a matter of toughness and they answered the call in the second half.”

Pace Academy coach Sharman White didn’t answer any questions as he did not make his way to the media room after the contest.

He probably wants to forget his team’s Arby’s Classic debut.

The Knights (6-3) were outrebounded and shot an atrocious 2-for-27 from 3-point range.

White received a technical with 19 seconds remaining after loudly voicing his displeasure after Kyle Green was whistled for an intentional foul.

There was also the fact that Christ School dominated the second half that probably didn’t sit well with the Georgian.

“We came prepared to fight,” Robinson said. “We were more locked in. We had a good talk at halftime that gave us energy in the second half.”

Christ School is playing with heavy hearts.

The father of junior center Bruce White died last week and the funeral is today.

“He’s our energy guy and best friends with the dudes on this team,” Coley said. “I told our guys that he’s our best friend and we need to be his right now. We’ll lock in the next 12 hours on being with him.”