ARBY'S CLASSIC: Nationally-ranked Crusaders anxious for first appearance in Arby’s Classic

John Buck is the Head of School at Long Island Lutheran in New York. He is also the coach for one of the top high school boys basketball teams in the nation.
Long Island Lutheran (5-1) was the fourth ranked public school team in America last week according to MaxPreps.com prior to a one-point loss to No. 24 Cardinal Hayes last Saturday in the Bronx. The Crusaders should still be high on that list when they arrive in Bristol next week for the 38th Arby’s Classic.
“I don’t want to say we fully ignore it, but we know we don’t get too high or low with the rankings. I asked the guys would you rather have it or not. Of course, the answer is yes,” Buck said. “My assistant coach, who was actually my high school coach, loves the phase ‘pressure is a privilege.’ When you have that type of ranking and expectations, you have got to look at it as an opportunity.”
Buck knows his basketball. He played at Long Island Lutheran and then spent four years as a walk-on at Wake Forest. He was coached by the late-Skip Prosser, who died tragically in 2007, and played with NBA superstar Chris Paul.
“That was a real cool experience,” he said.
So is finally getting into Arby’s Classic. Tournament organizer Richard Ensor had been trying to get the Crusaders to Bristol for several years. It finally happened a little later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 event.
“Richard sent us the packet for a few years and oftentimes we are committed out, we have like a little rotation, but I was always intrigued by the interest and the juice around the event,” Buck said. “I was just looking at it and seeing how much the community gets into it and the quality of the teams that goes into the event. I definitely circled it. We were scheduled to go last year and obviously it was canceled so we were excited to get officially on the schedule and we look forward to coming down.”
Long Island Lutheran is a tradition-rich program, having won eight New York State Federation of Tournament titles, including the last one held in 2019. In addition to crowning champions among the Catholic schools and the New York City Public Schools, the Empire State also has championships for the remainder of the state’s public schools, along with three levels of private schools, of which Long Island Lutheran is at the highest level.
“It is kind of a Champion of Champions kind of thing, and you really get the best of the best, especially at the top class which we compete in,” Buck said. “We are the private sector so we are in that New York Association of Independent Schools. We love the Federation because after competing in the Arby’s and other great events throughout the year, we get to try to go compete for the essentially true state title.”
Buck expects his Crusaders to challenge for another title this season behind elite quickness on the perimeter from the talented guard duo of 6’1 senior Jayden Pierre and 5’10 junior Jayden Reid, a highly-touted 2023 prospect.
Pierre has committed to play college basketball at Providence.
“He is a true point guard with scoring ability too. He is definitely a tempo setter. He controls the game on both ends of the floor,” Buck said. “It is kind of hard to put into words sometimes. He is the guy, give him the ball and say bring it back 32 minutes later and he will do it.
“He really just has a great feel for when you drive it, when to pull out, hitting guys at the right time. He is not a yeller or a screamer, he is kind of more like talk to you, lead by example, just really a great point guard, both with his physical skills and his emotional tempo.”
Reid is similar, but even faster than Pierre in getting the ball out in transition.
“He is a more dynamic scorer. In our last three games he has had 30, 20 and 25 [points],” Buck said. “He can really get going and get super-hot scoring the ball. I would say he is the quickest player I have coached in some time. He really has an elite burst of speed on the offensive and defensive end.
“He just makes plays and he is a blur. Just really great ball skills. He will come in the lane and shoot a pullup or floater and the ball just leaves his hands. It just feels different, he’s got a really good touch on the ball.”
That is far from all.
“Dynamic guard play can really take you places and we certainly have more than those two guys,” Buck said. “To be ranked 4th you have got to have depth.”
They do. There is size on the inside and plenty of depth throughout the lineup.
“We have a great amount of scoring depth, probably 6 or 7 guys who can get double figures on any night, and just the elite quickness,” he said. “We have some good-sized wings and also forwards.
“A bunch of guys that can control the inside, keep the boards clean for us, and people think twice about just going inside. We have a really unselfish group, they connect well with each other and they play well with each other so that is huge.”
While the Crusaders will have to adjust to the various playing styles at the Arby’s Classic, at least they won’t have to worry about a shot clock. New York schools require teams to get a shot off in 35 seconds.
“We haven’t used it but like once in a long time,” said Buck, with a laugh. “We play pretty quick, it is more for us defensively. As you can see by some of our scores we really try to guard and at some point it is good that the other team has to shoot the ball.”
The Crusaders will open its Arby’s Classic experience on Tuesday against home-standing Tennessee High at 7 p.m. The task ahead will be difficult, with a deep field among the 18 teams involved.
“Really good [field], and that is what you want. We don’t want to come and kind of compete, you have got to see where the bar is,” Buck said. “It is always interesting when we play outside of New York with no shot clock so that is a little bit different challenge for us.
“There is going to be really good teams, really well-coached teams, and it makes our players better and our staff better and just makes memories. It is great for team bonding just getting on the road, being in the hotel together, meals together for the better part of a week, it is hard to replace that type of experience.”
This will be the first of several trips for the Crusaders. They have three more tournaments on the slate next month, including a visit to Montverde Academy in Florida – an event that also includes fellow Arby’s Classic entrant Dr. Phillips – along with the prestigious Hoop Hall Classic in Springfield, Mass., and the Metro Classic in New Jersey.
“We are kind of like Notre Dame football,” Buck said. “We have an independent schedule, but then we compete for the title at the end. It is cool.”
Buck now resides in New York, but still has a special place in his heart for this part of the country.
“I love the South,” Buck said. “I have gone to Charlotte for tournaments. I have enjoyed coming back down and having a little bit of the food and just the culture. I am looking forward this event for sure.”
