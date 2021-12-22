ARBY'S CLASSIC: Nationally-ranked Crusaders anxious for first appearance in Arby’s Classic

“He just makes plays and he is a blur. Just really great ball skills. He will come in the lane and shoot a pullup or floater and the ball just leaves his hands. It just feels different, he’s got a really good touch on the ball.”

That is far from all.

“Dynamic guard play can really take you places and we certainly have more than those two guys,” Buck said. “To be ranked 4th you have got to have depth.”

They do. There is size on the inside and plenty of depth throughout the lineup.

“We have a great amount of scoring depth, probably 6 or 7 guys who can get double figures on any night, and just the elite quickness,” he said. “We have some good-sized wings and also forwards.

“A bunch of guys that can control the inside, keep the boards clean for us, and people think twice about just going inside. We have a really unselfish group, they connect well with each other and they play well with each other so that is huge.”

While the Crusaders will have to adjust to the various playing styles at the Arby’s Classic, at least they won’t have to worry about a shot clock. New York schools require teams to get a shot off in 35 seconds.