ARBY'S CLASSIC: Minus a plus for Tabernacle vs. Gate City

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The final 90 seconds of Wednesday’s consolation final must have felt like forever for Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) coach Kevin Clarke.

Clarke’s feelings were certainly justified. That’s because for four long years, the Falcons hadn’t won at the Arby’s Classic inside Viking Hall.

Enter Alex Minus.

Minus added two crucial free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining – finally putting the Falcons on the plus side of the Bristol scoreboard for the first time in quite a while as part of a dramatic 52-47 victory over Gate City.

“It was a tough second half,” sighed Clarke, whose squad will play the loser of the Tennessee High-West Catholic Prep (Pa.) game in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation contest. “We started off good in the first half and got a lot of the stuff that we wanted. They made adjustments, which we knew they were going to do. It was so good to come up with the victory.”

Wednesday’s start was a microcosm of what happened to the Blue Devils 24 hours earlier against Christ School, as the locals hit a 3-pointer to begin things before watching a double-digit streak unleashed by their opposition. This time, it was a 16-0 surge by Tabernacle Baptist, which capped the quarter on Jeremiah Ranger’s coast-to-coast layup just before the buzzer for a 16-3 advantage.

“We had kind of a lackadaisical first half,” admitted Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes. “I didn’t think our energy was very good, and didn’t think we were really ready to play. I am trying to get these guys to understand the value of every possession and every moment.”

In fact, the Falcons (9-4) would eventually push the lead to as high as 20, using timely perimeter sharpshooting from their guards and a strong all-around game from Bradleon McDonald. Despite being the youngest starter on the court Wednesday, McDonald – who was also the tallest player out there – was innate in his ability to alter shots, clean up misses, and become an offensive factor.

During a four-minute, second-quarter stretch, McDonald – who finished with a double-double (14 points, 20 rebounds) – displayed all of the aforementioned skills, including a tip-in for good measure with 2:09 until halftime.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” said Clarke about his young center. “He’s only been playing basketball for a year now, and he’s only going to get better. He did a great job and rebounded the ball well today.”

But to Gate City’s credit, the locals combined perimeter pressure with hard-nosed play of its own to methodically chip away against the deficit. A 20-point edge was shaved down to 12 points – and then nine points (41-32) thanks to a Ryland Mullins 3-pointer with 1:41 left during third-quarter play.

Gate City’s tenacity was epitomized midway through the final quarter, as Gunner Garrett – who finished with a game-high 15 points – drove home for a three-point play and emerged from the floor with a bloody nose. While Garrett was briefly sidelined for medical care, teammate Bo Morris tossed in the foul shot to make it a 45-40 game with 3:54 left.

“I was really proud of our fight in the second half of the game,” Barnes said. “I thought we competed, and we had our chances late to really take the lead – and to win the game.”

A layup from Eli McMurray (13 points) cut the lead down to 49-47, setting the stage for the final dramatics. A subsequent Falcon free throw from Jarret Hall kept it a one possession game, but Garrett’s game-tying, 3-point attempt from the right elbow with seconds left came up just short.

The Blue Devils (3-4) were forced to foul immediately, with Minus putting the game away moments later.

“We just had to stay patient with the ball, and we knew they would have to foul us,” said Hall, who chipped in eight points. “Coming from Freeport, it’s very tough to play patiently. Back home, it’s a very high-paced game. We just had to get used to playing that way here.”

And that very patience will keep Tabernacle Baptist in the tourney for one final game.

“Thank God we had enough at the end to pull it off,” said Clarke.