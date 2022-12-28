 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
top story

ARBY'S CLASSIC: Minus a plus for Tabernacle vs. Gate City

  • 0
Arby's Classic Old School Logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The final 90 seconds of Wednesday’s consolation final must have felt like forever for Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) coach Kevin Clarke.

Clarke’s feelings were certainly justified. That’s because for four long years, the Falcons hadn’t won at the Arby’s Classic inside Viking Hall.

Enter Alex Minus.

Minus added two crucial free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining – finally putting the Falcons on the plus side of the Bristol scoreboard for the first time in quite a while as part of a dramatic 52-47 victory over Gate City.

“It was a tough second half,” sighed Clarke, whose squad will play the loser of the Tennessee High-West Catholic Prep (Pa.) game in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation contest. “We started off good in the first half and got a lot of the stuff that we wanted. They made adjustments, which we knew they were going to do. It was so good to come up with the victory.”

People are also reading…

Wednesday’s start was a microcosm of what happened to the Blue Devils 24 hours earlier against Christ School, as the locals hit a 3-pointer to begin things before watching a double-digit streak unleashed by their opposition. This time, it was a 16-0 surge by Tabernacle Baptist, which capped the quarter on Jeremiah Ranger’s coast-to-coast layup just before the buzzer for a 16-3 advantage.

“We had kind of a lackadaisical first half,” admitted Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes. “I didn’t think our energy was very good, and didn’t think we were really ready to play. I am trying to get these guys to understand the value of every possession and every moment.”

In fact, the Falcons (9-4) would eventually push the lead to as high as 20, using timely perimeter sharpshooting from their guards and a strong all-around game from Bradleon McDonald. Despite being the youngest starter on the court Wednesday, McDonald – who was also the tallest player out there – was innate in his ability to alter shots, clean up misses, and become an offensive factor.

During a four-minute, second-quarter stretch, McDonald – who finished with a double-double (14 points, 20 rebounds) – displayed all of the aforementioned skills, including a tip-in for good measure with 2:09 until halftime.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” said Clarke about his young center. “He’s only been playing basketball for a year now, and he’s only going to get better. He did a great job and rebounded the ball well today.”

But to Gate City’s credit, the locals combined perimeter pressure with hard-nosed play of its own to methodically chip away against the deficit. A 20-point edge was shaved down to 12 points – and then nine points (41-32) thanks to a Ryland Mullins 3-pointer with 1:41 left during third-quarter play.

Gate City’s tenacity was epitomized midway through the final quarter, as Gunner Garrett – who finished with a game-high 15 points – drove home for a three-point play and emerged from the floor with a bloody nose. While Garrett was briefly sidelined for medical care, teammate Bo Morris tossed in the foul shot to make it a 45-40 game with 3:54 left.

“I was really proud of our fight in the second half of the game,” Barnes said. “I thought we competed, and we had our chances late to really take the lead – and to win the game.”

A layup from Eli McMurray (13 points) cut the lead down to 49-47, setting the stage for the final dramatics. A subsequent Falcon free throw from Jarret Hall kept it a one possession game, but Garrett’s game-tying, 3-point attempt from the right elbow with seconds left came up just short.

The Blue Devils (3-4) were forced to foul immediately, with Minus putting the game away moments later.

“We just had to stay patient with the ball, and we knew they would have to foul us,” said Hall, who chipped in eight points. “Coming from Freeport, it’s very tough to play patiently. Back home, it’s a very high-paced game. We just had to get used to playing that way here.”

And that very patience will keep Tabernacle Baptist in the tourney for one final game.

“Thank God we had enough at the end to pull it off,” said Clarke.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

McClung featured in G League doc

McClung featured in G League doc

The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…

Local Briefs: Grundy claims Agie Skeens title

Local Briefs: Grundy claims Agie Skeens title

On the strength of four individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave claimed the team title at the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Thursday...Mac McClung had eight assists in a G-League victory for the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. 

It's Arby's Classic time in Bristol again

It's Arby's Classic time in Bristol again

For basketball fans across the region, Christmas is a weeklong celebration.

The Arby’s Classic is back for a 39th season, and the five-day, 18-team, 30-game basketball extravaganza promises to be as good as it has ever been.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts