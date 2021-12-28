Arby's Classic: Long Island Lutheran too quick for Vikings

“I drove baseline,” Reid said. “They had taken a few charges early in the game and I saw they were setting up take the charge. I just tried to avoid the guy and went up on the other side. I work on those finishes all the time, so it was nothing new to me.”

There was also his alley-oop that resulted in a dunk by teammate Jayden Pierre, a Providence College signee who had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Reid also absorbed contact from Tennessee High post player Brandon Dufore and converted a three-point play at one point in the first half. There is a reason Virginia and Minnesota are among the NCAA Division I programs that expressed interest in the dynamic Reid.

James Johns had a team-high 20 points as well for a team that played like a well-oiled machine.

“It’s just amazing having this much talent on one team,” Reid said. “That is why you go to places like LuHi. These guys bring the best out of me.”

What did Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans see from his vantage point?