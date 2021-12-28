Arby's Classic: Long Island Lutheran too quick for Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The little guy with the Big Apple swagger showed why the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders are a marquee attraction in this year’s edition of the Arby’s Classic.
Jayden Reid, a 5-foot-11 junior, produced a 19-point, eight-steal, six-assist, three-rebound masterpiece as the New Yorkers trounced Tennessee High for a 74-34 triumph on Tuesday night in a first-round game at Viking Hall.
Long Island Lutheran (6-1) plays Tampa Catholic today at 9 p.m. in a quarterfinal clash as the Crusaders are the highest nationally-ranked team in the field, holding the No. 14 spot in the latest MaxPreps.com poll. Fellow quarterfinalists Dr. Phillips (17th), Berkmar (38th) and Jonesboro (42nd) are ranked in the nation’s top-50 by the website too.
As far as the Crusaders go, Reid certainly was the catalyst for the club on Tuesday.
“He has elite quickness and is super, super competitive,” said Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck. “He’s one of the best guards in New York and in the country too. They have him ranked as a top-150 player. I’ve seen a lot of good players and he’s right up there.”
Reid made eight of his nine shots from the field, including a nifty reverse layup that extended Long Island Lutheran’s lead to 23-10 in the opening moments of the second quarter.
“I drove baseline,” Reid said. “They had taken a few charges early in the game and I saw they were setting up take the charge. I just tried to avoid the guy and went up on the other side. I work on those finishes all the time, so it was nothing new to me.”
There was also his alley-oop that resulted in a dunk by teammate Jayden Pierre, a Providence College signee who had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Reid also absorbed contact from Tennessee High post player Brandon Dufore and converted a three-point play at one point in the first half. There is a reason Virginia and Minnesota are among the NCAA Division I programs that expressed interest in the dynamic Reid.
James Johns had a team-high 20 points as well for a team that played like a well-oiled machine.
“It’s just amazing having this much talent on one team,” Reid said. “That is why you go to places like LuHi. These guys bring the best out of me.”
What did Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans see from his vantage point?
“I saw the No. 14 team in the nation and you’d expect them to be like that,” McMeans said. “It’s a luxury when you’ve got guards out there who are that quick, that fast and have that good of hands and then you can stand 6-foot-8, 7-footers on the back.”
THS coughed up 26 turnovers and the Vikings were outrebounded 27-16. The Bristol bunch actually led 1-0 and 3-2, but those highlights were fleeting.
The Vikings haven’t won their opening game in the Arby’s Classic since 2009.
Colin Brown led the way with 10 points in the loss, while Dufore finished with seven points, three rebounds and two steals before fouling out with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.
Did Dufore think the Crusaders were the best team he’d seen over the course of his high school career?
“Yeah,” the 6-foot-6 junior said. “I’d say so.”
In New York, hoops is serious business.
“That’s why they call it the mecca,” Reid said. “If you’re from New York and play basketball, it’s just a different type of energy and different type of fire. I grew up there my whole life and when we come out here, we show that New York attitude.”
That attitude includes a winning mentality.
“Of course,” Reid said. “We play in tournaments like this with good teams and we want to win it.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570