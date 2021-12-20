ARBY'S CLASSIC: Knox Catholic will be making its first visit

Six-foot-7 freshman Deondrea Lindsey is averaging eight points and five rebounds a contest, while senior Presley Patterson is a 3-point specialist and smart defender, who likes the spotlight, as he proved in the state championship game victory over Briarcrest Christian in 2020.

“Presley was a sophomore and he was the player of the game in the state championship,” Hutchens said. “He hit five 3s over [current Tennessee freshman] Kennedy Chandler.”

There are no egos on the Irish, according to Hutchens, who is pleased with how they accept their roles.

“Each one of them plays a role. Yesan is an elite college level defender. Him or B.J. gets the other team’s best player every night on the perimeter,” he said. “The other night when we played at Memphis Bartlett. B.J. guarded Amarr Knox who is apparently committed to Memphis with Penny [Hardaway].

“B.J. held him to one field goal, and it was a dunk right at the end of the game when pretty much the game was over.”

Despite all that talent, Hutchens has been saddened that COVID hasn’t allowed his squad to be seen by large crowds. They finally did against Knox West, and definitely will next week in Bristol.