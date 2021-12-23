ARBY'S CLASSIC: Knox Catholic standout, Tennessee signee Edwards returns ‘home’ for Arby’s Classic

He will have company in the backcourt in 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard Blue Cain, who is one of the top recruits in the nation for next season. Edwards agrees with his head coach Michael Hutchins, who calls the duo perhaps the best in the country.

“I definitely think we are one of the best guard combos in the state and in the nation as well,” Edwards said. “Blue is a really good player, he is fast, he is strong, he can dunk a lot, he has good dunks. That is what people see in a game, but really he is a good scorer as well. He can shoot the 3, he just has to improve on defense, but in practice we go at it so I am making him better every day with his defense as well.”

Edwards prides himself on doing a little bit of everything on the court.

“I feel like I am a balanced player. I feel like I can shoot well, drive and attack well, play defense good, but of course I have got to get better at all of that,” he said. “I think my main thing going into college is I have to get stronger and faster because those guys have been there and they are more experienced over me. I am a senior for my high school Catholic team and the point guard so just working on being a leader as well.”