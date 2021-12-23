ARBY'S CLASSIC: Knox Catholic standout, Tennessee signee Edwards returns ‘home’ for Arby’s Classic

Last Thursday was a big day for B.J. Edwards.
The Knox Catholic basketball star and University of Tennessee signee got his driver’s license.
“I kind of got it late knowing I am a senior, but it was definitely exciting knowing now I can just travel and go on my own to workouts and go to practice and school and hang out with friends,” Edwards said.
His travels were slated to take him to Thompson-Boling Arena earlier this week to watch the Volunteers defeat unbeaten Arizona in a clash of ranked teams. He will be playing – not watching – for the Vols next season after committing last summer to play for head coach Rick Barnes.
Tennessee has churned out NBA draft picks in recent seasons, including the 2020 guard duo of Jaden Springer (76ers) and Keon Johnson (Knicks), which certainly caught Edwards’ eye.
“It was just the coaching staff and Rick Barnes, we talk a lot,” said Edwards, a 6’4 senior, who will lead Knox Catholic into the Arby’s Classic next week at Viking Hall. “I feel that was the best place and best position for me to go because he can really develop the point guard position and that is what I play.
“Me being under his wing and having him as a mentor to push me to go to the NBA was my final thoughts…That is my goal.”
Edwards, who grew up in Johnson City, attending Liberty Bell Middle School, was like most young boys his age growing up, playing whatever sport was in season.
“At first I just started playing just for fun, but when the offers started coming in I just realized that I had it to take it more serious,” Edwards said. “It is just something I had always done as a kid. It was me being competitive, playing any sport, football, baseball, basketball, whatever.
“I have a competitive motor and without the game, without the passion of the game, I just don’t know where I would be so it is really fun to be out there.”
It was while playng AAU ball as an eighth grader that Edwards received his first Division I offer, and the rest of the sports were left behind.
“In eighth grade when I got my first Division I offer to South Alabama, that is when I cut the other two sports out and just felt like I could really go somewhere big in basketball,” Edwards said. “I played a lot of AAU my whole life. My eighth grade summer we were playing in front of college coaches so it was just a blessing to pick up at least one offer and then the high-majors started rolling in my sophomore year.”
There is a perception among some elite basketball players that to catch the eyes of coaches or recruiters, they had better put up lots of points.
Edwards has been the exception to that rule.
“That is really a big thing. Everybody thinks you just have to go out there and score 30 or 40 points a game just to get a college coach’s attention, but that is not what it is about. It is about being like a team guy,” Edwards said. “They really like people that play defense and just make the extra pass as well.
“They love an unselfish guy. That is just my advice to anybody and that is what I have been trying to tell my teammates that are trying to get offers. It is not about scoring, it is just about how good your IQ is.”
Edwards, whose grandmother and numerous other relatives live in the Tri-Cities region, will join the rest of the Crusaders next week at the Arby’s Classic, playing the first game on Monday against Union at 1 p.m.
After nearly two years of playing in front of mostly empty seats due to COVID-19 restrictions, large audiences are expected to descend on Viking Hall for next week’s five-team, 30-game event.
“I am definitely looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd,” Edwards said. “I feel like it just helps me, I don’t really shy away from a big crowd, I just keep my eye on the general direction and we want to go out there and put on a show for everybody.”
He will have company in the backcourt in 6-foot-4 junior shooting guard Blue Cain, who is one of the top recruits in the nation for next season. Edwards agrees with his head coach Michael Hutchins, who calls the duo perhaps the best in the country.
“I definitely think we are one of the best guard combos in the state and in the nation as well,” Edwards said. “Blue is a really good player, he is fast, he is strong, he can dunk a lot, he has good dunks. That is what people see in a game, but really he is a good scorer as well. He can shoot the 3, he just has to improve on defense, but in practice we go at it so I am making him better every day with his defense as well.”
Edwards prides himself on doing a little bit of everything on the court.
“I feel like I am a balanced player. I feel like I can shoot well, drive and attack well, play defense good, but of course I have got to get better at all of that,” he said. “I think my main thing going into college is I have to get stronger and faster because those guys have been there and they are more experienced over me. I am a senior for my high school Catholic team and the point guard so just working on being a leader as well.”
His favorite NBA player is LeBron James, but Edwards patterns his game more after such NBA stars at Stephen Curry, Lonzo Ball, and Paul George.
“I don’t play like [LeBron), I am not as strong as him, but I watch other players like Lonzo Ball at the point guard position, his defensive way, and I like Steph Curry, of course, everybody wants to shoot like him, but he has mastered that,” he said. “I like Curry, Lonzo, Paul George, I just take stuff from their game and put it into my game.”
Don’t look for Edwards to push or try to do too much on the court.
“I just take what the defense gives me honestly,” he said. “If they are going to press up on me or double team me, I am going to make sure I make the extra pass, but if the team needs me to get a bucket I can score.”
Hutchens, who has been a coach in the Knoxville area for 40 years, including the last 33 at Knox Catholic, plans to retire at the end of the season. The Crusaders, who are 8-2, with a pair of close losses in Memphis, want to send him out in style. Knox Catholic won the TSSAA Division II state title in 2020, and fell in the semifinals last season.
“That is definitely our main goal,” Edwards said. “We lost some early games so we kind of got that out of the way. We wanted to go undefeated, but unfortunately we lost two games in Memphis. We know the feeling of losing this year, we know how we felt last year when we lost in the Final Four.
“This is his last year, we definitely have to win this year for him.”
Like any elite athlete, Edwards likes to challenge himself against the best. He will face plenty of talented players next week in Bristol, and that will continue on as his continues playing in the SEC.
“Most definitely, it just feels like AAU, just connecting with the guys and just getting better on the court with them as well,” he said. “I am going to be seeing them next year in college so might as well play them this year as well.”
That trip to Bristol for the Arby’s Classic can’t come soon enough for Edwards.
“I am excited to come and play in the Arby’s,” he said. “It will be fun.”
