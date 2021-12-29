ARBY'S CLASSIC: Greene Devils find prescription to stun Dr. Phillips, 76-72

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Playing against a squad ranked 17th nationally by MaxPreps.com and featuring top-notch prospects headed to Kansas, Mississippi State and Florida, few people gathered at Viking Hall on Wednesday evening figured Greeneville had much of a chance.
As for the Greene Devils themselves?
“Before the game and during practice [Tuesday] we just talked about how we didn’t care about the rankings,” said Greeneville senior Reid Satterfield. “We just wanted to go out and play as hard as we could.”
Led by senior Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s 35-point outburst and overcoming a slow start, Greeneville earned a 76-72 win over the Dr. Phillips Panthers from Florida in a memorable Arby’s Classic quarterfinal clash.
Greeneville (10-3) plays the Berkmar Patriots from Georgia today at 7 p.m., marking the first appearance in the semifinals of the holiday tournament for the Greene Devils since 1985.
It harkened back to the school’s stunning first-round win over David Harrison-led Brentwood Academy in the 2000 Arby’s Classic, but this upset was even more monumental.
Things got off to a rocky start for the team from Northeast Tennessee when Dr. Phillips jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 20-7, but Adjatay Dabbs (18 points) shot the Greene Devils back in it and they trailed just 34-32 at halftime and held a 47-46 lead after three quarters.
Just six players logged minutes for Greeneville and they all contributed.
“We had to be nasty and we had to be tough and for about 3 ½ quarters we were,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “There at the beginning we were a little bit soft, but we toughened up, locked in and made plays. …When you get in games like this, they talk about strategy, but it comes down to kids making plays and we had kids make plays.”
A Gillespie stepback tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining put Greeneville up 55-52 and gave the Greene Devils a lead they never relinquished.
The Belmont University signee who was the star on Greeneville’s 2021 TSSAA Class AA state championship team took over down the stretch, finished with five assists and was 16-for-20 from the foul line.
“When I was shooting foul shots with about 30 seconds left,” Gillespie said. “I knew we had it.”
Satterfield added 16 points for the Greene Devils, who shot 53.7 percent from the field and committed just six turnovers in the second half.
Dr. Phillips coach Ben Witherspoon would probably have cited another number if he hadn’t eschewed chatting with members of the media following the game: The Panthers were called for 14 more fouls and shot 13 fewer free throws than the Devils.
Witherspoon voiced his displeasure with the officials during the game – getting whistled for a technical with 3:21 remaining – and following the final buzzer had to be restrained by an assistant coach as he yelled at the referees.
“The refs, I don’t want to totally blame it on them,” said Dr. Phillips senior Riley Kugel, a Mississippi State recruit who fouled out. “We had some flaws too. We could have executed things better. It just didn’t go in our favor.”
Florida-bound Denzel Aberdeen scored 30 points and dished out six assists for Dr. Phillips, while Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. went for eight points and 12 rebounds.
Witherspoon had told the media before the season began that his goal was for the Panthers to be the best public school hoops team in America. They were the second-best team on the court for 32 minutes on Wednesday against Greeneville.
With each shot the Greene Devils sank in the second half, the partisan crowd at Viking Hall grew louder.
“I had a little Gladiator thought on the way over here,” said Woolsey, citing the popular 2000 movie. “Maximus had to win the crowd in that movie and I felt if we won the crowd, it would help us. When you play hard and play tough, you win the crowd.”
What did Gillespie think of the vibe?
“It was different,” Gillespie said. “I ain’t really played in an atmosphere like this for basketball.”
Greeneville beat defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Union on Monday.
On Wednesday they knocked off the reigning FHSAA Class 7A titlists.
Up next is a meeting with Berkmar, ranked 38th nationally and led by Mississippi recruit Malique Ewin.
Regardless of what happens the next two days, Greeneville has clinched a top-four finish in a stacked event and folks will be talking about Wednesday’s game for a long time to come.
“It’s pretty euphoric,” Woolsey said. “It’s one you just want to savor.”
