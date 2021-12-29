ARBY'S CLASSIC: Greene Devils find prescription to stun Dr. Phillips, 76-72

Witherspoon voiced his displeasure with the officials during the game – getting whistled for a technical with 3:21 remaining – and following the final buzzer had to be restrained by an assistant coach as he yelled at the referees.

“The refs, I don’t want to totally blame it on them,” said Dr. Phillips senior Riley Kugel, a Mississippi State recruit who fouled out. “We had some flaws too. We could have executed things better. It just didn’t go in our favor.”

Florida-bound Denzel Aberdeen scored 30 points and dished out six assists for Dr. Phillips, while Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. went for eight points and 12 rebounds.

Witherspoon had told the media before the season began that his goal was for the Panthers to be the best public school hoops team in America. They were the second-best team on the court for 32 minutes on Wednesday against Greeneville.

With each shot the Greene Devils sank in the second half, the partisan crowd at Viking Hall grew louder.