ARBY'S CLASSIC: Goal for Dr. Phillips: ‘Best public school basketball team in America’

Prior to the season, Ben Witherspoon told local media in the Orlando area of Florida that his goal for Dr. Phillips was to be the best public school basketball team in America.
He has the ingredients, in addition to the competition, to make it happen.
“Central Florida is turning into a basketball hotbed without question with the private schools that are here and then our public school basketball is as good as any public school basketball there is,” said Witherspoon, who coached Dr. Phillips to its first-ever 6A state championship last season. “We are definitely prepared for what we are going through now because there are no nights off in Orlando.”
Witherspoon, who played one year of basketball at Lipscomb before finishing his career at Emery Riddle in Florida, expects the same from the Arby’s Classic. His Panthers will make their first appearance in Bristol against Volunteer on Monday, the last of six games on the opening day of the five-day, 30-game tournament.
“We are going to have to play well every single game to have a chance to win every single game,” Witherspoon said. “We are going to have to play great, a very competitive field. Long Island Lutheran [N.Y.] is a great team, year in and year out, Berkmar [S.C.] is there too. That is just a couple of them, but there are a lot of good teams in the field.”
Arby’s Classic tournament director Richard Ensor contacted Witherspoon soon after the Panthers won that elusive championship last season. Dr. Phillips had been in two other finals in recent years, but were beaten both times by Winter Park of Florida, led by Austin Rivers, who is now with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.
“He was the first person to really reach out in regards to booking a tournament for this year,” he said. “We spoke about it, we went back and forth and figured out the terms of us getting there and we are thankful to be there. A high level tournament from everyone I have spoken to about it, a great environment, a great atmosphere and the field is great as well. Our guys are really looking forward to it.”
In terms of sheer talent, there is little doubt Dr. Phillips is a team to watch. The Panthers are led by three NCAA Division I high-level signees, including 6-foot-10 Ernest Udeh (Kansas), 6’5 Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and 6-4 Denzel Aberdeen (Florida). Add three other returnees from last season and a pair of talented transfers and no wonder they have high expectations.
“We have big goals,” Witherspoon said.
Dr. Phillips (5-2) started the season ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 8 in the nation by 24/7Sports. The Panthers have had a couple of setbacks, both by a point apiece, but certainly have shown the ability to reach those goals.
“We bounced back and played well against some state championship contenders and have shown flashes of our potential to be the best public school team in the country,” said Witherspoon, prior to Saturday’s one-point loss of the season. “We just have to be more consistent with that effort.
“It was a tough, disappointing loss to take early in the season with expectations that are high for us. We are keeping that feeling with us that we have something to make up for and something to prove every single game. I think it is going to end up being a positive thing for us.”
Udeh is the headliner for the Panthers, having put in the work to become currently the 28th ranked prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247 SportsComposite after barely playing as a freshman for the Panthers. He is the highest ranked senior in the talent-rich Arby’s Classic next week.
“We went to work, worked hard on his game, worked hard on his body. He is just a great listener and great worker so he has taken himself from an unknown to one the best centers in the country in a short amount of time,” Witherspoon said. “He is athletic, great size, great body, moves great, best defensive player in the state without question, one of the best in the country, one of the best rebounders in the country.
“He has really developed his offensive game to the point now where he has to be a part of what we do offensively, whereas before he was a lob threat and dump-down guy and get offensive rebounds and putbacks. Now this year he is part of our offense so he has really improved.”
Both Aberdeen and Kugel are talented guards who will take their games to the Southeastern Conference.
“This is [Denzel’s] third year here, he is our starting point guard,” he said. “He was our leading scorer last year and is just an incredible shotmaker and trusted ballhandler for us, great in ball screens, can shoot it off the catch, can shoot it off the dribble, can shoot it off the move so he is a just a great scorer, a high IQ player.
“[Riley] is just an incredible talent. He has no weaknesses in his game, sees plays before they happen. He is shooting over 50 percent from 3 this year. Athletic, can finish above the rim and dunk on guys. A great rebounder from the guard spot so he really does everything on the floor.”
They all play within the style that will give the Panthers the best chance to be successful.
“I think our guys thrive in games that are uptempo and we get up and get into guys with their pressure because we have a lot of athleticism so that helps us out in transition and we have great finishers with Ernest and Riley and Denzel,” Witherspoon said. “They really thrive in an uptempo game, but at the same time, we won a state championship last year holding teams in the 40s so our guys know to defend and pay attention to a scouting report and can grind out wins as well.
“We are able to get it done however we need to get it done.”
Being able to travel again is a definite plus for Dr. Phillips, which is competing this week in the prestigious City of Palms holiday tournament in Florida before making their way to Bristol.
“Last year everything was unusual with COVID, we weren’t able to go anywhere or take any trips, and the year before we really just stayed local and played great local Christmas tournaments,” he said. “With the talent that we have and all of them being in the same senior class we had a target this year to really play a national schedule.
“Being in the City of Palms, playing our district tournament at home, playing in the Windermere [Prep] Invitational here locally in Orlando was the target this year and for these seniors to make their senior year as special as possible.”
