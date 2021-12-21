ARBY'S CLASSIC: Goal for Dr. Phillips: ‘Best public school basketball team in America’

“We bounced back and played well against some state championship contenders and have shown flashes of our potential to be the best public school team in the country,” said Witherspoon, prior to Saturday’s one-point loss of the season. “We just have to be more consistent with that effort.

“It was a tough, disappointing loss to take early in the season with expectations that are high for us. We are keeping that feeling with us that we have something to make up for and something to prove every single game. I think it is going to end up being a positive thing for us.”

Udeh is the headliner for the Panthers, having put in the work to become currently the 28th ranked prospect in the Class of 2020 by 247 SportsComposite after barely playing as a freshman for the Panthers. He is the highest ranked senior in the talent-rich Arby’s Classic next week.

“We went to work, worked hard on his game, worked hard on his body. He is just a great listener and great worker so he has taken himself from an unknown to one the best centers in the country in a short amount of time,” Witherspoon said. “He is athletic, great size, great body, moves great, best defensive player in the state without question, one of the best in the country, one of the best rebounders in the country.