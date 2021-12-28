ARBY'S CLASSIC: First Arby’s win ‘Golden’ for Jonesboro over Knox Catholic

BRISTOL, Tenn. – About 45 minutes after their first Arby’s Classic contest was in the books, the Jonesboro (Ark.) squad gathered in front of their charter buses outside Viking Hall for what was a short, but impromptu celebration with smiling coaches and families.
After a nearly nine-hour bus ride east and a hard-fought victory, the timing of that joyous gathering seemed rather ideal.
Putting forth two key scoring stretches, along with solid guard play, the Golden Hurricane played a nearly flawless fourth quarter to post a gritty 61-53 decision Tuesday over Knoxville Catholic.
“I was just glad we got to be here and compete against this type of competition,” said Jonesboro forward Isaac Harrell, who poured in 15 points. “It was a good first win.”
With the Arkansas Activities Association requiring all teams to observe three consecutive days of no athletic participation as part of a Christmas “dead period”, Jonesboro decided to take its break from Dec. 23-25 in lieu of the impending Arby’s Classic.
The short layoff didn’t seem to bother the Golden Hurricane, who shot nearly 50 percent (22-for-45), missed just one free throw, and committed just 13 turnovers against a Fighting Irish squad that had posted a 51-point tourney blowout a little over 24 hours ago.
“Overall, I was very pleased,” stated Jonesboro coach Wes Swift, whose team’s only loss was to the No. 7-ranked MaxPreps squad in undefeated Link Academy (Mo.). “We hadn’t played in a week with Christmas Break in there. I just felt like we communicated very well. We switch a lot of stuff, and we got lost quite a bit.
“Other than that, we did a pretty good job. We’re very happy with this win.”
Neither team could get more than a seven-point cushion throughout the majority of the contest, as the Fighting Irish (9-3) used nine first-half offensive rebounds to nearly counter Jonesboro’s unselfish motion offense.
Knox Catholic started the final stanza with a flurry, getting a tip-in from B.J. Edwards (game-high 18 points, nine rebounds) and a following layup from Blue Cain (11 points, seven rebounds) to close within 41-40 with 5:20 remaining.
But after Deion Buford-Wesson countered with a leaner moments later, Golden Hurricane teammate Amarion Wilson was fouled just in front of the Fighting Irish bench. Unfortunately for Knox Catholic, an ill-timed technical foul was later called – with Wilson subsequently nailing all four free throws.
“The technical I got was at a bad time, and it hurt,” lamented Knox Catholic coach Mike Hutchens, whose squad will play West Ridge in today’s noon elimination matchup. “We had closed it and had some momentum, but then I got the T – and then they hit four straight free throws. That moved their lead to seven. After that, it made things tough.”
Presley Patterson’s fifth 3-pointer of the game with 3:06 left brought the Fighting Irish within 51-48, before eight consecutive points from the Golden Hurricane (8-1) ultimately moved the Arkansas crew into today’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal tilt against Amarillo (Texas).
“We were getting in front of them and trying to get a five-count the whole game,” admitted Patterson, who supplied 17 points. “But then, they would get past us and get an easy layup. They’re a really good team, and we just didn’t get it done defensively in the second half.”
Jesse Washington finished with a team-high 16 points, while Wilson added 10 for the Golden Hurricane – who succumbed to just three total miscues the entire second half.
“When we went into halftime, we knew what we were doing wrong,” Wilson noted. “In the locker room, we were talking about turning the ball over too much.
“We knew we had to fix that in the second half in order to win this game.”