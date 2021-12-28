ARBY'S CLASSIC: First Arby’s win ‘Golden’ for Jonesboro over Knox Catholic

“Overall, I was very pleased,” stated Jonesboro coach Wes Swift, whose team’s only loss was to the No. 7-ranked MaxPreps squad in undefeated Link Academy (Mo.). “We hadn’t played in a week with Christmas Break in there. I just felt like we communicated very well. We switch a lot of stuff, and we got lost quite a bit.

“Other than that, we did a pretty good job. We’re very happy with this win.”

Neither team could get more than a seven-point cushion throughout the majority of the contest, as the Fighting Irish (9-3) used nine first-half offensive rebounds to nearly counter Jonesboro’s unselfish motion offense.

Knox Catholic started the final stanza with a flurry, getting a tip-in from B.J. Edwards (game-high 18 points, nine rebounds) and a following layup from Blue Cain (11 points, seven rebounds) to close within 41-40 with 5:20 remaining.

But after Deion Buford-Wesson countered with a leaner moments later, Golden Hurricane teammate Amarion Wilson was fouled just in front of the Fighting Irish bench. Unfortunately for Knox Catholic, an ill-timed technical foul was later called – with Wilson subsequently nailing all four free throws.