Presented By Cootie Browns
ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defensive surge powers Vikings past Tabernacle

Slam Dunk Contest

Tennessee High senior Creed Musick, who participated in the Arby's Classic slam dunk contest on Friday, contributed 20 points and seven rebounds in the Vikings' 69-50 consolation game win over Tabernacle Baptist on Saturday at Viking Hall. 

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s purely coincidental, but a 45-second partial power outage at Viking Hall during halftime activities occurred just mere minutes following Tennessee High’s first-half, lights-out defensive performance.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) probably has a different theory surrounding those two events.

The Vikings held the Falcons to just one field goal over an uncanny 14-minute defensive stretch Saturday morning, ultimately recharging their fast-break efforts in the process for a convincing 59-40 Arby’s Classic consolation final victory.

“That’s kind of our identity,” stated THS coach Michael McMeans. “We focus on defense every day in practice, and we hold the kids accountable. That’s something we pride ourselves on, and we want to be the best defensive team in the area. I think we do a pretty good job of that. Pressing and getting up and down the floor – that’s what we like to do.”

Jeremiah Ranger’s 3-pointer with six seconds left in the first gave Tabernacle Baptist (9-5) a 14-12 advantage. But unbeknownst to the Falcons, it would be their last field goal for a while.

That’s because the Vikings (12-4) flexed their full-court press to perfection over the entire second quarter, as the Falcons would amass more turnovers (eight) than field goal attempts (seven). THS, in turn, tallied the quarter’s final nine points following Tabernacle’s only score of the stanza – that being an Alex Minus free throw.

“We’re just going to go out there and play as hard as we can on defense,” said Viking guard Creed Musick, who poured in a game-high 20 points and a team-high seven rebounds. “That’s our goal – to shut teams down. We just want to play the best defense that we can.”

As if the second quarter wasn’t impressive enough, the Vikings continued zapping Tabernacle Baptist’s offensive fuel following intermission and the brief energy interruption. In fact, THS ripped off a game-clinching 16-3 surge over a six-minute stretch of the third quarter – forcing six more Falcon miscues.

“With our press, I feel like it leads to good offense,” Musick added. “If we can get stops like that and can get into transition for buckets, that press will continue to help us.”

Fellow teammate and guard Colin Brown tossed in 18 points for the Vikings, who forced 19 turnovers.

“That’s really what we do this year,” Brown said. “Once we get steals, we really go off on that part of it. It’s good. It keeps our confidence up.”

Confidence has been present with the Vikings quite a bit this season, as the locals won 10 straight to begin things before later knocking off Cullman (Ala.) – a defending 6A state champ – as part of last week’s KSA Holiday Events Tournament (Kissimmee, Fla.). The Vikings will need that to stay put, as four upcoming games over a nine-day stretch await the Bristol bunch.

“It’s key as we go into conference play,” concluded Musick. “That’s a good team and that’s a good win for us. That will give us some momentum.”

Ranger, meanwhile, had a team-high nine points for Tabernacle Baptist.

