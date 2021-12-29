ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defense lifts Long Island to Arby's semifinals

Tampa Catholic, which was forced to work overtime for clear shots, was led by blue-chipper Karter Knox with 17 points and eight rebounds.

A trademark of New York teams is tenacious guards, and Long Island excels in that area.

“It was tough on these guys last year because we only got in three games due to the pandemic,” Buck said. “This type of tournament is like restarting our engines.”

Long Island set the tone early, outscoring Tampa Catholic 24-9 in the first quarter en route to a 37-22 halftime lead.

Tampa Catholic made just 8 of 27 shots in the first half with just one assist, as Knox was held to five points.

With confident ball handling and balanced scoring, Long Island shot 53 percent from the field in the first half and controlled the tempo. Long Island had a 65 percent shooting rate for the game.

“This tournament is big for us. We’re trying to be the first team from New York to win it,” Sheridan said.