ARBY'S CLASSIC: Defense lifts Long Island to Arby's semifinals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A dose of New York City style defense and a helping of gritty guard play were the specialties late Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
In a game that finally ended at 10:54, the fourth-ranked Long Island Lutheran Crusaders held Tampa Catholic to 27 percent shooting en route to an 85-54 win in the Arby’s Classic.
“We try to have defense as an identity, and our offense flows off that,” said Long Island coach John Buck, who played basketball at Wake Forest. “Defense has to be your base.”
Six-foot-six junior guard James Johns paced Long Island with 20 points, while fearless senior guard Jayden Pierre (13 points, five rebounds), 6-10 junior forward Amdy Ndiaye (15 points, eight rebounds) and 6-9 senior forward Finley Sheridan (10 points) also reached double figures.
“New York City has always been a great place for basketball with a lot of star players from the past and present,” Pierre said. “We focus on locking teams down on defense, and we’re playing to win a championship here.
The Long Island cast is tall, quick and hoops savvy.
“We watched [Tampa] the other night and we wanted to come out playing good defense. You can win games by doing that and working together,” Ndiaye said.
Tampa Catholic, which was forced to work overtime for clear shots, was led by blue-chipper Karter Knox with 17 points and eight rebounds.
A trademark of New York teams is tenacious guards, and Long Island excels in that area.
“It was tough on these guys last year because we only got in three games due to the pandemic,” Buck said. “This type of tournament is like restarting our engines.”
Long Island set the tone early, outscoring Tampa Catholic 24-9 in the first quarter en route to a 37-22 halftime lead.
Tampa Catholic made just 8 of 27 shots in the first half with just one assist, as Knox was held to five points.
With confident ball handling and balanced scoring, Long Island shot 53 percent from the field in the first half and controlled the tempo. Long Island had a 65 percent shooting rate for the game.
“This tournament is big for us. We’re trying to be the first team from New York to win it,” Sheridan said.
Tampa coach Don Dziagwa, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, once served as an assistant basketball coach, head tennis coach and math teacher at Wheeling Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, West Virginia.