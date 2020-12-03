ARBY'S CLASSIC: December sports calendar takes dent with cancellation of Arby’s Classic

“I think the first year we had a little ice and Jefferson County had trouble getting here,” said Dale Burns, the former Tennessee High hoops coach and the driving force behind founding the event. “We flip-flopped some games around that year. Overall, we’ve been very fortunate to not have terrible weather or anything during the tournament.

“These are tough times now and I don’t think they had much choice. The risk versus everything else – it was a no-brainer and they did the right thing. It’s going to be different for me and a whole lot of people.”

Bristol, Virginia, resident Brian Owens is among those saddened to see the tournament canceled. Owens, 44, first attended the event in 2000 and has not missed a single game of the Arby’s Classic since 2003. He has occupied the same spot behind the visiting bench during each session.

“When Thanksgiving had come and gone and there’s no bracket reveal or even who was in the field,” Owens said. “I started getting the sinking feeling that the Arby’s was most likely in jeopardy for 2020.”