ARBY'S CLASSIC: December sports calendar takes dent with cancellation of Arby’s Classic

As one of Northeast Tennessee’s elite athletes and a Virginia Tech football recruit, Tennessee High senior Jaden Keller has an extensive highlight reel.
Among his many memorable moments was winning the slam dunk contest last December in front of a packed house at Viking Hall during the Arby’s Classic, which happens to be among the nation’s top high school basketball tournaments.
“The dunk contest was definitely a thrill,” Keller said. “All the fans and little kids coming up to me afterward. … I was just glad I could put on a show for them.”
Keller will not get a chance to defend his dunk crown this year, however, as it was announced Wednesday that the 2020 Arby’s Classic – set for Dec. 26-31 – had been canceled due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns amid the rising number of cases in the area.
“Pretty disappointed and it’s definitely something you look forward to,” Keller said. “But I understand why since it’s for the safety of others.”
Since its inception in 1983, the tournament has showcased top prep talent and during that time squads from 23 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and six foreign countries have taken the floor at Viking Hall.
The tourney had gone off without a hitch in its first 37 installments.
“I think the first year we had a little ice and Jefferson County had trouble getting here,” said Dale Burns, the former Tennessee High hoops coach and the driving force behind founding the event. “We flip-flopped some games around that year. Overall, we’ve been very fortunate to not have terrible weather or anything during the tournament.
“These are tough times now and I don’t think they had much choice. The risk versus everything else – it was a no-brainer and they did the right thing. It’s going to be different for me and a whole lot of people.”
Bristol, Virginia, resident Brian Owens is among those saddened to see the tournament canceled. Owens, 44, first attended the event in 2000 and has not missed a single game of the Arby’s Classic since 2003. He has occupied the same spot behind the visiting bench during each session.
“When Thanksgiving had come and gone and there’s no bracket reveal or even who was in the field,” Owens said. “I started getting the sinking feeling that the Arby’s was most likely in jeopardy for 2020.”
Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade and tournament director Richard Ensor had been working overtime trying to get all the logistics in order, but in the end it just wasn’t feasible. The Border Duals wrestling tournament (Dec. 5), Holiday Hoops girls basketball tournament (Dec. 17-19) and Brawl in the Hall wrestling tourney (Jan. 2, 2021) hosted by THS were canceled as well.
“Honestly, the Arby’s Classic has been a conversation we’ve had weekly since September,” Wade said. “Back in late-September we put a plan together to reduce the number of teams to 12. … One of the teams that had originally committed pulled out this past Monday and the second one still wasn’t sure what their state was going to allow them to do.
“At that point, we just sent a recommendation to the director of schools [Annette Tudor] that we not hold it this year.”
There will be a financial fallout from the tournament not being played. A 2016 study by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce revealed that the Arby’s Classic generated about $1.5 million in direct economic impact each year.
“Oh yeah, our school’s going to take a big hit from it and our community will take a hit from it,” Wade said. “We usually filled up one entire hotel on a typical Arby’s Classic.”
For others, it will create a major void in their holiday schedule.
The day after Christmas has meant the opening session of the Arby’s Classic for many people in the community.
New Year’s Eve has been celebrated the Arby’s Classic championship game for many folks.
In a year of a global pandemic, another tradition will take a temporary hiatus.
“My holidays will look drastically different this year,” Owens said. “This is normally a week vacation from work every year. I will probably be spending it at home watching college football if we’re blessed enough to have bowl games this season and spending time with my daughter playing video games.”
