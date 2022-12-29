ARBY'S CLASSIC: Burrs adjust, pull away from Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – With 2:42 remaining in the opening quarter Thursday inside Viking Hall, West Catholic Preparatory (Pa.) coach Miguel Bocachica calmly walked to the end of the bench before talking to himself while glancing upwards.

However, Bocachica’s self-reflection wasn’t one of disgust towards his hard-working squad.

“It almost felt like the first quarter had just three possessions,” grinned Bocachica. “All of a sudden, I look up at the clock and there’s a minute and a half left on it. In our area, we don’t have a shot clock either. We do play teams that sometimes score four points or so and then hold the ball. So that was just me wondering where the shot clock was when we needed it.”

After that poignant moment, though, the Burrs started dictating tempo similar to that of a functional 35-second shot clock. That stark contrast resulted in a game-defining 27-10 first-half surge, propelling West Catholic Prep to a 62-41 victory over host Tennessee High during Arby’s Classic elimination-round play.

“We knew that [THS] liked to space the floor,” noted Bocachica, whose squad advances to take on Trinity (Ky.) in today’s 9 a.m. consolation-round matchup. “I didn’t expect them to hold on to the ball as much, but we started to make the adjustments and pressured the ball a little bit more. We started to get them more in a full-court mode as far as running and jumping, and we wanted to try and speed them up.”

During the outburst, the Viking offensive miscues began piling up in greater numbers – and on opposite ends of the respective court. Instead of front-court woes, the Vikings (11-4) had trouble navigating a full-court trap – with Adam Clark serving as a pretty strong floor general for the Pennsylvania crew.

Clark – who committed to play at Coppin State University just five days ago – was active in his directions not only on the defensive side, but also on West Catholic Prep’s offensive sets as well. The senior guard played a role in 15 of those aforementioned 27 points – accumulating nine points, two steals, and two assists as the Burrs eventually jumped ahead 29-16 midway through the third stanza.

“I just see the open areas,” noted Clark, who finished with a team-high 18 points. “I just like to tell my teammates to find the open areas, so they can be available and that I can hit them with a pass.”

The final score certainly seemed a little surprising, especially with the way THS ran its 2-3 zone look. The zone didn’t have any sort of major breakdowns – but having Clark and the Burrs (2-5) countering with high-percentage passes still made for an uphill battle.

The battle was then magnified following many of West Catholic Prep’s field goals, as the Vikings were unable to consistently beat furious pressure.

“Teams like that who are so big, long, and athletic – that’s the difference between us and them,” said THS coach Michael McMeans, who received a game-high 19 points from Creed Musick. “We’ve got good players and we’ve got good kids. We play hard and we fight. But when you are that athletic and can get your hands in passing lanes – plus get to passes that we just can’t – it creates stuff like that. For a team like that, one or two turnovers lead to a couple of buckets – and then they get going.”

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Zion Stanford (10 points) ended the contest in double figures for the Burrs, who were still visibly disappointed about Tuesday’s three-point overtime loss against Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.).

“We were very disappointed,” Clark said. “We knew we should’ve won that game. But we are keeping our heads held high. We just wanted to get back to the way we normally play. We just wanted to get our energy back – our mojo back.”