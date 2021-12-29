ARBY'S CLASSIC: Bredwood, Bearden knocks off Abingdon

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Needless to say, Bearden isn’t used to playing early contests.

“It was definitely rough getting up this morning,” laughed senior Bulldog guard Elijah Bredwood. “Coming into a dead gym that early, we really had to get our energy up out there so we could get going.”

Mission accomplished in an 81-45 win over Abingdon in a losers bracket game that began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bredwood poured in 16 of his team-high 22 points during the opening half, as the Bulldogs (10-4) built a sizable lead before a 16-3 third-quarter surge eventually sealed it for the Knoxville crew.

Darian Bailey (nine rebounds) and Walker Kyle had 15 points apiece for Bearden, which recorded 18 steals.

“Playing at 9 a.m. was just not what we really wanted to do, especially having to get up so early,” stated Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott. “But it’s what happened, especially when we didn’t close out the game [against Berkmar].”

Dayton Osborne finished with a game-high 23 points for the Falcons (4-3), who committed 23 turnovers.

Abingdon will play Volunteer in an extra Arby’s Classic game on Friday at 10 a.m.