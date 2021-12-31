ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar pulls away late to best Greeneville in semifinals

He now has Georgia on his mind and his team didn’t buckle to the pressure of playing the fan favorites in the semifinals.

“ I wasn’t concerned [when Greeneville cut the lead to three points in the second half],” Blaine said. “Because we can turn it on at any time. I just knew we had to lock down on defense, rebound and not let them get many open 3s.”

Gillespie finished with 23 points, four steals, three assists and four rebounds in the loss, while Reid Satterfield scored 20 points. Adjatay Dabbs had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night and was 0-for-9 from the field in being held scoreless.

Greeneville is guaranteed of its top finish in the Arby’s Classic since 1985 when the Greene Devils placed fourth.

“ This week we’ve gotten a lot better,” Woolsey said. “You want to win games, but you really want to see your kids get better and I think in a lot of ways we have.”

Berkmar has already had a better experience in the Arby’s Classic than it did at the City of Palms Classic earlier this month in Fort Myers, Florida. The Patriots lost their opening game to perennial powerhouse Montverde Academy in that event and then withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.