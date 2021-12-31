ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar pulls away late to best Greeneville in semifinals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Greeneville might have lost its Arby’s Classic semifinal game on Thursday night, but senior Ja’Kobi Gillespie of the Greene Devils gained some more respect from an opposing coach.
“ He’s as good as any player back home,” said Berkmar boss Greg Phillips.
The Patriots from Lilburn, Georgia, overcame another strong performance by Gillespie, pulling away late for a 71-50 victory over the team from Northeast Tennessee at Viking Hall as a tough start and an even tougher finish doomed Greeneville.
Berkmar (7-2) plays the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders from New York at 6:30 p.m. in today’s title game, while Greeneville (10-4) clashes with the Amarillo Sandies from Texas in the third-place game at 5 p.m.
Greeneville’s only lead of the game came at 2-0 in the opening moments as Gillespie knocked down a floater. However, the Patriots responded with an 18-3 run to close out the first quarter and stretched the lead to 16 points early in the second quarter.
Greeneville closed the first half on an 11-0 run to get back in it and trailed just 35-32 with 5:10 remaining after Gillespie threw down an impressive dunk over a Berkmar defender.
The Greene Devils trailed just 53-48 with 6:35 remaining, but any glimmer of hope quickly faded as the Georgians reeled off 18 straight points in finishing with a flurry.
“ There was a five or six-point hump,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “We’d get in there and just couldn’t get past it. They’d come down and hit a big shot or get an offensive rebound.”
Berkmar’s balance also played a big part.
There was the shooting of 6-foot-7 senior Antoine “Bo” Hurns, who knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
Bo knows shooting.
“ He can shoot it and we encourage him to shoot it,” Phillips said. “The last game he really got his confidence and he’s in a good rhythm right now.”
By burying some big shots, Hurns helped bury Greeneville’s hopes.
“ He killed us with the corner 3s,” Woolsey said.
Malique Ewin was outstanding as usual too as the Ole Miss-bound 6-foot-10 force of nature had 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
“ He’s a great player,” Woolsey said. “As far as his skills and stuff, I enjoyed watching him about as much as anybody down here besides our kids.”
Jermahri Hill (16 points, five rebounds) and Bryce Blaine (11 points, five rebounds, two steals) also contributed to the win. Blaine begin his high school hoops career at L.C. Bird High School near Richmond, Virginia, and was a first-team pick last season on the VHSL’s All-Region 5B squad.
He now has Georgia on his mind and his team didn’t buckle to the pressure of playing the fan favorites in the semifinals.
“ I wasn’t concerned [when Greeneville cut the lead to three points in the second half],” Blaine said. “Because we can turn it on at any time. I just knew we had to lock down on defense, rebound and not let them get many open 3s.”
Gillespie finished with 23 points, four steals, three assists and four rebounds in the loss, while Reid Satterfield scored 20 points. Adjatay Dabbs had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night and was 0-for-9 from the field in being held scoreless.
Greeneville is guaranteed of its top finish in the Arby’s Classic since 1985 when the Greene Devils placed fourth.
“ This week we’ve gotten a lot better,” Woolsey said. “You want to win games, but you really want to see your kids get better and I think in a lot of ways we have.”
Berkmar has already had a better experience in the Arby’s Classic than it did at the City of Palms Classic earlier this month in Fort Myers, Florida. The Patriots lost their opening game to perennial powerhouse Montverde Academy in that event and then withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.
They hope to finish the deal in Bristol on Friday in a matchup of nationally-ranked clubs.
Long Island Lutheran came in at 14th in the latest MaxPreps.com poll, while Berkmar is 38th.
“ It’s huge just get to the championship of an event like this,” Phillips said. “But it wasn’t our goal just to get here.”