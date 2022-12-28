ARBY'S CLASSIC: Balanced Greenies pound Gate City

BRISTOL, Tenn. – While grades of ‘C’ within the academic world signify satisfactory performance, those respective marks carry with them rather different meanings within the annual Arby’s Classic – along with unique grading scales as well.

Instead of identifying as having notched basic knowledge, Christ School’s ‘C’ marks Tuesday stood for control and consistency – two must-haves as part of the aforementioned tournament inside Viking Hall – as the North Carolina crew scored 33 of the game’s first 39 points en route to a 60-26 opening-round decision over Gate City.

The 34-point decision to open up the Bristol bash ran the Greenies to a spotless 15-0 mark, which has featured several gutsy road victories. While most have been relatively stress-free, as evidenced by an average win margin of nearly 22 points per game, Christ School took back-to-back, two-point victories over Walton (Ga.) and The Lovett School (Ga.) during Lemon Street Classic action just a week ago.

For Christ School coach Joshua Coley, those tight contests build character – along with excellent preparation for what the Greenies hope will be a successful five-day tourney surge.

“It told us a lot about our group,” said Coley, whose squad advances to take on another Georgia opponent in Pace Academy at 4 p.m. today. “We talk a lot about having toughness and being able to compete for 32 minutes. I thought the games in Atlanta showed us who we are. We played two really good teams and the boys fought. It prepared us.”

Against the Blue Devils (3-3), the Greenies rattled off first-half runs of 19-0 and 14-0, respectively, to quickly take charge. In fact, all five starters found the scorebook during the opening 16 minutes for the Greenies – who, in turn, held Gate City to just two trifectas.

“We work hard in practice every day, and that translates over to the game,” noted junior guard and Wake Forest University commit Bryson Cokley, one of two Greenies who netted a game-high 12 points. “We just need to come out and run our stuff, and also execute.”

Teammate Keenan Wilkins also chipped in 12 points for the Greenies, followed closely by Jamari Briggs (11 points), Emmanuel Richards (10 points), and Anthony Robinson (10 points, 12 rebounds).

“That’s a beautiful thing about us,” Coley added. “Any night, somebody can get going. We have guys who have done it with big numbers, and they work really hard. All of them scoring and being in double figures – that’s who we are.”

Eli McMurray drained three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 11 points for Gate City, which battles Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas) in today’s 2:30 p.m. elimination-round contest.

“I told the guys that we came over here for a reason,” said Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes. “You can’t replicate that stuff in our area. Everything is by design and everything is with the intention to be our best by the end of the year. There’s not too many of those teams floating around in Double-A within Virginia.”