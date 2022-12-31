ARBY'S CLASSIC: 'Animal' instinct guides Myers Park to Arby's Classic title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The players on the Myers Park basketball team describe Elijah Strong as an “animal.”

The six-foot-eight, 245-pound senior power forward lived up to that moniker Saturday night at Viking Hall.

In a marquee matchup against 6-9 Westminster Academy senior Jaylen Carey, Strong dominated as the Myers Park Mustangs took the Arby’s Classic championship with a 77-61 decision.

With a skillset based on efficiency, Strong contributed 29 points, nine rebounds and relentless defense. Carey, who will play at James Madison University, was held to six points and nine rebounds.

“It’s an honor to play against good players like that and I take pride in these kind of heavyweight battles,” said Strong, who has committed to play at Wofford. “

The Mustangs used balance, ball movement and defense to deliver the knockout.

Myers Park coach Scott Taylor knows the prestige of Bristol’s basketball showcase.

“I’ve been in Charlotte for 10 years, so we’re aware of the Arby’s,” Taylor said. “To just get invited to play here shows that we’re worthy of becoming noticed on a regional level, and it was important for us to win.

“It was a great field, with a couple of undefeated teams. We set a goal of winning.”

Six-foot-eight sophomore Sadiq AJ White Jr. overcame a knee injury to collect 15 points and seven rebounds for Myers Park. Six-foot-five junior Bishop Boswell added 12 points.

“We played really bad in the first half, but trailed by only three points,” White said. “We just had to step it up on defense and attack the gaps on offense.”

With 6-3 sophomore Alex Lloyd scoring on drives and jumpers and Carey defending, the Lions built a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Relying on sprinter speed, Lloyd collected 16 points in the first half.

Myers Park managed to cut its halftime deficit to 31-28 despite shooting just 32% from the field against the Westminster zone.

“I wasn’t pleased with that first quarter,” Taylor said. “We were indecisive on offense and that carried over to our ability to get back in transition.”

The second half was all about Myers Park. When Boswell hit a 3-pointer at 1:06 mark of the third quarter, the Mustangs were up 47-41.

The lead increased to 56-48 with 5:15 left in the game when Strong hit two free throws.

Hopes faded for Westminster after Carey fouled out with 4:15 left in the game.

The party started for Myers Park fans when White Jr. gave his squad a 62-49 advantage on an alley-oop slam.

What was the difference in the second half for Myers Park?

“We turned up the heat on defense and then our shots started to fall,” Strong said. “Coach told us at halftime that Westminster gave us their best punch. We responded and got the job done in the second half.”

Lloyd paced the Lions with 23 points, while 6-7 sophomore DJ Wimbley (12 points) and 6-8 freshman Alexander Constanza (11) also reached double figures.

Depth was issue for the Lions in the second half.

“We played four games in four days, and our legs started to go in the third quarter,” Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff said. “We came up short on some of our jumpers and Myers Park got hot.”

Unlike other teams in the tournament, Myers Park was able to handle the press of Westminster by passing over and through defenders.

Wallhoff noticed the versatility of Strong, who was able to score against both man and zone defenses.

“Strong is the nerve center that gets Myers Park going,” Wallhoff said. “And the Myers Park coach did a great job of preparing his team for us.”

According to Taylor, the foundation of the Myers Park program is defense.

“That was the only way we were going to win this game,” Taylor said. “We have to put pressure on the ball and make the opposition take tough shots.”

It also helps to have a wise player like Strong, who understands the essentials of playing inside-out.

“We start with Elijah and he just keeps fighting,” Taylor said.

How did Strong earn his nickname?

“Because he keeps everybody in line and leads us,” White Jr. said. “This was a statement win. We lost earlier this season to a local team, and everybody said we were overrated. We had to show up tonight.”