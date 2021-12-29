ARBY'S CLASSIC: Anderson’s putback at buzzer lifts Union past Volunteer

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Reyshawn Anderson had unwavering confidence that teammate Noah Jordan was going to can the game-winning shot during Wednesday’s waning moments.

But when Anderson saw that Jordan’s attempt wasn’t going to fall, the Union sophomore guard had confidence in his ability to hit the game’s final attempt.

Anderson caught Jordan’s shot just below the rim before going back up and laying it off the glass with one second left to propel Union past Volunteer 61-60 as part of Arby’s Classic consolation-round play inside Viking Hall.

“I felt like [Noah] was going to make the shot,” admitted Anderson, who was mobbed by his teammates on the other end of the court not long after the final buzzer. “Our team praises crashing the glass, and I was just trying to help our team get an offensive rebound – and hopefully, another possession. I was trying to get in good position as well for a layup. It was crazy.”

Union coach Zack Moore laid out multiple options, but the primary option was to try and find leading scorer Bradley Bunch (24 points, 14 rebounds). But with Bunch surrounded by three Falcons, the Bears quickly went with an alternate plan.