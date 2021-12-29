ARBY'S CLASSIC: Anderson’s putback at buzzer lifts Union past Volunteer

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Reyshawn Anderson had unwavering confidence that teammate Noah Jordan was going to can the game-winning shot during Wednesday’s waning moments.
But when Anderson saw that Jordan’s attempt wasn’t going to fall, the Union sophomore guard had confidence in his ability to hit the game’s final attempt.
Anderson caught Jordan’s shot just below the rim before going back up and laying it off the glass with one second left to propel Union past Volunteer 61-60 as part of Arby’s Classic consolation-round play inside Viking Hall.
“I felt like [Noah] was going to make the shot,” admitted Anderson, who was mobbed by his teammates on the other end of the court not long after the final buzzer. “Our team praises crashing the glass, and I was just trying to help our team get an offensive rebound – and hopefully, another possession. I was trying to get in good position as well for a layup. It was crazy.”
Union coach Zack Moore laid out multiple options, but the primary option was to try and find leading scorer Bradley Bunch (24 points, 14 rebounds). But with Bunch surrounded by three Falcons, the Bears quickly went with an alternate plan.
“On the last play, they went zone off the timeout,” Moore noted. “We had called a play for both. We tried to get the ball to Bradley, and they took him away. But Noah popped out, and he was open. He was standing there in front of me, and I told him to shoot it. He shot it short, but luckily, Reyshawn was under the basket and put it in before the buzzer. That’s how basketball works sometimes.”
With the nail-biter arguably ranking as one of the best tournament games so far, the Bears (4-2) advanced into today’s 9 a.m. contest against Bearden. The Bulldogs utilized a 33-point third quarter en route to an 81-45 victory over Abingdon.
Meanwhile, an additional game (10 a.m.) has been added to Friday’s docket – and it’ll be a Falcon vs. Falcon tussle. Volunteer – which got double-figure scoring from Garrison Barrett (14 points), Andrew Knittel (10 points), and Bradin Minton (10 points) – will face Abingdon.
Anderson’s heroics overshadowed a nearly disastrous final minute for the Bears, who struggled on four separate occasions to advance the ball past half-court against an aggressive full-court Falcon press. And after each failure, Volunteer capitalized – the last off two Elijah Rogers free throws to ultimately cap an 8-0 run for a zany 58-57 advantage with 40 ticks remaining.
“If I had my full team, we would’ve been pressing from the start,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe, whose squad forced nearly half of Union’s turnovers over the final 60 seconds. “I just don’t have the depth right now to play it 94 feet for 42 minutes. We practice that press, and work on it. We try to deflect the ball without fouling, and the guys gave themselves an opportunity.”
Anderson, meanwhile, fed Bunch on a no-look pass before falling out of bounds to momentarily swing Union ahead before Heath Miller’s subsequent, yet nifty reverse layup put Volunteer (8-6) ahead 60-59 with eight seconds left.
“They’ve played a lot of basketball, especially travel ball in the summer,” added Poe. “They’ve been in big games before against bigger kids. I’m not too disappointed in our effort and the way we attacked.”
Like Bunch, teammate Malachi Jenkins chipped in a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) for the Bears – who erupted for 16 straight third-quarter points in what appeared to be the game’s biggest development before the final minute.
“We were just getting shots that we wanted and running our offense the correct way,” Bunch said. “Everybody was crashing the boards, and that’s what led us to that 16-point run.”
Jordan also pulled down 10 boards for the Bears, who look to keep their tourney run alive today.
“It’s awesome,” Moore said. “I told them that they need to be excited about playing in the Arby’s Classic. It’s a great tournament with a great history. They don’t invite bad teams. Our goal is to get to the last day of the tournament and play a meaningful game.”
And with those lofty goals comes quite a bit of confidence. Just ask Anderson.
“Our coach really has a lot of confidence in us, so that really helps,” summed Anderson. “I feel like any of us could’ve made that last shot.”