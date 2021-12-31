ARBY'S 3-POINT CONTEST: Long Island Lutheran's Goodman takes first place

“Dylan is like my brother, so it was very fun to compete with him out there,” Abusaab said. “It’s always a competition when we are in the gym.”

The Long Island neighbors have an afternoon routine, and it involves one art form.

“We get a lot of shots up,” Abusaab said. “Before practice, sometimes we will play a contest for fun. But to be honest, shooting is like work for me.”

When did Abusaab find out about the 3-point shooting contest? How about two hours before his first shot.

“That was nerve-wracking, but it’s just a jump shot and the game we love,” said Abusaab, who is considering several NCAA DivisionII schools for basketball.

Goodman credited an emergency shooting session with a Long Island assistant coach just before Friday’s conquest.

“That’s when I started to get into a rhythm,” Goodman said.

As for their roles on the nationally ranked Long Island Lutheran Crusaders team, just refer to Goodman and Abusaab as the “Syosset Shooters.”

“If our team needs someone to make shots, we’re always ready,” Goodman said.