BRISTOL, Va. – Princeton’s premier power hitter proved to be more potent than Bristol’s young guns on Friday night.

Jesse Robinson Jr. from Henrico, Virginia, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with one out in the top of the seventh inning off Carson Magill to highlight an 8-3 Appalachian League triumph for the WhistlePigs over the Bristol State Liners at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (16-22) led 3-0 after the first inning, but the State Liners did not score again as they remained in last place in the Appy League’s West Division with nine games remaining.

Robinson Jr. showed why he is an Appalachian League All-Star selection as he crushed the first pitch he saw from Magill and deposited it over the fence in right field.

“Definitely a big hit and that’s exactly what I was trying to do with that ball – go the other way,” Robinson Jr. said. “It was an outside pitch and I’d been trying to go that way all day. I was struggling to find the barrel in this game before that, but I got lucky, got a barrel on it and it got out of here.”

The stat line for Robinson Jr. includes a .336/.434/.518 slash line and the outfielder leads the WhistlePigs (17-20) with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

A cousin of former heavyweight boxer Earnie Shavers, Robinson Jr. has shown his offensive punch this summer.

“It’s been a great time,” Robinson Jr. said. “I’ve just really been working hard and being here in a positive environment with my teammates and coaches has helped me play to the best of my ability so far.”

Robinson Jr. has hit .213 with no home runs and 10 RBIs over the course of 58 games in two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University and is currently in the transfer portal. He was in the same recruiting class at the school in Richmond as former Abingdon High School ace pitcher Chase Hungate.

Hungate transferred to the University of Virginia after one season with the VCU Rams and is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA in five relief outings this summer for the Orleans Firebirds of the prestigious Cape Cod League.

“Chase is my longtime buddy. I miss that kid,” Robinson Jr. said. “That sidearm delivery and he could get it up to 88, 90 [miles-per-hour] with the movement he had. He was unbelievable for us at VCU and I know he’s doing great things at UVa right now.”

Facing an array of hurlers in the Appalachian League has been beneficial to Robinson Jr.

“I would say that it helps me so much,” Robinson Jr. said. “Going into a big spring for my junior year and seeing as much pitching as possible is just going to make me better.”

Bristol got a look at two of its newest pitchers in Eben Hansen and Magill, both of whom just graduated from high school a couple of months ago.

Hansen was pinned with the loss in his Appalachian League debut as the former standout at Union County High School in Maynardville, Tennessee, allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in two innings of work with one walk and one strikeout.

“I think I did all right,” Hansen said. “I left some fastballs fat over the plate and they got hit. There were also a couple of bloop hits that fell in.”

Hansen didn’t look intimidated when he took over on the mound to start the fifth inning and the right-hander struck out the first batter he faced – Fabian Amaro from Alabama-Birmingham – on three pitches.

A King University signee, Hansen retired the first four hitters he faced before running into trouble.

“I never really do get too nervous on the mound,” Hansen said.

He pitched in some stressful games in the spring as Union County won the TSSAA Class AA state championship under the guidance of head coach Josh Orrick, a graduate of now-defunct Virginia Intermont College in Bristol.

It was the first state title in program history.

“It was great and it was probably the greatest experience I’ve had,” Hansen said. “There was so much that went into it and it all came out right. It meant a lot to the community”

Meanwhile, Magill is a graduate of The King’s Christian School in New Jersey – where he had a 1.09 ERA this season – and is headed to Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He allowed two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings, while striking out four and walking none in his second appearance for the State Liners.

“They both held their own for a while,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “They gave up some pitches, but they’ll learn from it and get better because of it. At least they are throwing strikes, attacking the zone and I like that.”

Bristol has not scored more than six runs in a game since July 3.

Jayden Libliner (Kansas State) hit a RBI double and Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) smashed a two-run homer in the first inning for Bristol, but the State Liners failed to cross the plate again.

Five errors didn’t help matters either.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Bill Kinneberg said.

What does the skipper want to see from his squad as the season winds down?

"I want to see them play the game correctly, play the game right and play with some passion,” Kinneberg said. “Get their at-bats in, get their innings in and continue to learn.”

NOTES: Joe Kinneberg, the manager’s son, finished with two hits and has a .290 batting average. … Virginia Military Institute signee Seth Buchanan (Lebanon) went 0-for-4 for the State Liners. … Bethune-Cookman University-bound Gage Allen (Polk State College) yielded just one run on two hits over four strong innings in his first start of the summer. His ERA dropped from 5.40 to 4.60. … Tucker Moore (Missouri) also homered for Princeton, while relievers Griffin Miller (3-1, 3.79 ERA) and Ryan Redmond combined to pitch five scoreless innings out of the bullpen. … Attendance was 1,973. Among the spectators were Freya and Margo Johnson from the United Kingdom who were taking in their first-ever baseball game. … Recent departures from the State Liners roster include pitcher Canaan Clayton (1-1, 4.58 ERA), catcher Nick Strong (.273, three homers, 13 RBIs), first baseman Aries Gardner (.196, nine RBIs), infielder Easton Rulli (.313, 12 RBIs) and pitcher Matthew Boynton (0-3, 4.50 ERA). Boynton joined the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League. … The State Liners have lost 12 of their 16 games in July. … The Johnson City Doughboys (28-9) clinched the West Division championship on Friday and will host the Appalachian League Finals on Aug. 2. Bristol's Appy League championship drought continues with the last title for the city coming in 2002 when the Bristol White Sox won it all. ... Bristol hosts the Danville Otterbots today at 6 p.m. Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) from the University of Virginia is the scheduled starting pitcher for the State Liners. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA in four starts.