The Bristol State Liners open the 2023 season in one week with a road game against the Princeton WhistlePigs and the night prior to that “Meet the State Liners” will be held at DeVault Stadium from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Former University of Utah skipper Bill Kinneberg is the new manager of the State Liners, while pitcher Brandon Decker, catcher Nick Strong and outfielder Blake Wood return to Bristol for a second straight summer

Seventy different players wore a State Liners uniform at some point during the 2022 season as the team went 14-39 and finished 22 ½ games behind West Division leader (and eventual Appalachian League champion) Kingsport .

Before you meet the newest State Liners next week, here’s a look at how the many members of last year’s squad fared in the spring with their respective teams:

Pitchers

Nyle Banks: He appeared in one game on the mound at Southern University.

Trip Banta: After transferring from Texas Christian University to Weatherford College, Banta was 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA.

Mason Bell: The Knoxville, Tennessee, native was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 10 games for Johnson University.

Ray Berry: The right-hander from Chilhowie, Virginia, went 1-0 with three saves and a 5.40 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the King University Tornado.

Brayden Blevins: The former Tennessee High standout spent his freshman season at Emory & Henry College, but did not appear in a varsity game for the Wasps.

Michael Brewer: He made just one appearance for the Bristol State Liners last summer, but the former Eastern Kentucky University star is now in the pros. He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent in February and is currently in extended spring training.

Francois Castillo: N/A

Luke Churchill: N/A

Brandon Decker: The Appalachian League All-Star starred at Oakland University in Michigan in 2023 as one of the Horizon League’s top relief pitchers. His stats (8-3, five saves, 4.39 ERA) prove it.

Cohen Feser: He might pitch in the NCAA Tournament for Texas Christian University (TCU) as he’s performed well – 1-0, one save, 2.83 ERA in 18 outings – for the Horned Frogs.

Christian Fisher: N/A

Carlos Gonzalez: N/A

Jeffrey Gonzalez: At Indian River State College in Florida, Gonzalez was 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA.

Ezra Gustafson: Playing for Rose State College in Oklahoma, he was 4-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

Chase Hungate: The Abingdon High School alum is 3-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the University of Virginia Cavaliers, who are NCAA Tournament-bound.

Will Hunt: He did not get in a game this season for Radford University.

Peyton Jula: He went 5-5 with a 6.49 ERA for Austin Peay.

Nickolas Kalafut: The hurler transferred from San Diego City College to Emory & Henry College.

David Kelliher: He went 2-0 with a 9.13 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Jude King: He struggled – 1-3, 11.06 ERA – at Gordon State College in Georgia.

Jeremiah Lebron: N/A

Jessie Locklear: N/A

Nolan Mason: He had a 6.75 ERA in five outings at Daytona State College.

Landon Maynard: For Shorter University in Georgia, Maynard was 1-3 with a 6.58 ERA.

Abel Medina: N/A

Keylan Newton: The former Greeneville High School standout pitched in two games this spring for South Carolina-Beaufort.

Leo Perez: N/A

Peyton Petry: On the roster at Saint Leo University, Petry did not pitch in a game in 2023 for the Lions.

Zach Radigan: He struggled (1-6, 7.47 ERA) at Colorado Northwestern.

Marshall Raper: Two saves to go along with a 0-3 record and 4.19 ERA were among his statistics for NCAA Division II Catawba College.

Drew Rudsinski: He pitched to the tune of a 1-0 record, one save and 6.23 ERA for the NCAA Division II Saint Leo University Lions.

Nicholas Sosa: N/A

Fidel Ulloa: He was 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA this spring at San Joaquin Delta College and will play next season for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Trey Valka: The righty was roughed up to the tune of a 17.55 ERA in 10 appearances for Houston Christian University.

Kerry Wright: In 23 outings for Florida Southern, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Wright was 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA.

Taiga Yamane: The hard-throwing 5-foot-8 right-hander was 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA in seven relief outings for Troy University.

Semaj Alexander: N/A

POSITION PLAYERS

Gage Adams: He had a strong spring for Indian River State College in Florida, batting .304 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

Ethyn Barnitz: The catcher hit .236 and connected for three home runs in 31 games for Salem University of West Virginia.

Gavin Briggs: The former Science Hill High School star stayed in Bristol and got in one varsity game for the King University Tornado.

Braxton Church: In 20 games for Appalachian State University, the reserve catcher hit .250 with one homer and nine RBIs.

Chryan Cruse: The speedy infielder hit .203 with eight home runs in 26 games for NCAA Division II McKendree University in Illinois.

Eric Erato: The MVP of the 2023 Bristol State Liners started all 53 games for Northern Illinois University and hit .265.

Luke Francisco: The Abingdon High School graduate appeared in eight games for the NCAA Division II Carson-Newman University Eagles.

Jeremy Garcia: The Bethune-Cookman University infielder batted .267 with a home run and 31 RBIs.

Manny Garza: It was a fine season for the starting catcher at Rice University as he hit .282 with one home run and 26 RBIs.

Ryan Gilmore: He hit .168 with four home runs and 13 RBIs this season for Radford University. One of his bombs came in a road game at East Tennessee State University.

Luke Goforth: He compiled a .250 batting average in 27 games for the Carson-Newman University Eagles.

Aaron Graeber: The statistics are subline for the slugger at Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester. Entering Monday’s National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III national tournament game in Greeneville, Tennessee: .495, 18 home runs, 97 RBIs.

Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr.: The former LSU football player appeared in just four games for Samford University and batted .200.

Daniel Hicks: A torn labrum cost the ex-Tennessee High standout most of his third season at NCAA Division III Rhodes College, but he did hit .600 (3-for-5) in six games.

James Holladay: The catcher hit .273 with one home run and 17 RBIs in a back-up role for NCAA Division II Barton College.

Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson: He was an American Athletic Conference All-Freshman honoree after hitting .235 with two home runs and 18 RBIs for the Memphis Tigers.

Karson Kennedy: The catcher hit .083 in 13 games for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.

Hector Mangual: N/A

Tahir Meulens: The catalyst for Bluefield State University in the school’s run to the Black College World Series, Meulens mashed to the tune of a .396/.448/.642 slash line with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He earned an honorable mention spot on the NCBWA NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region team.

Brandon Nigh: The two-way player at Oakland University in Michigan hit .297 with five home runs and 24 RBIs, while he had a 15.19 ERA in six mound appearances.

Freddy Oquendo: In 11 games for Arizona Western College, he hit .176 with four RBIs.

Matthew Puello: N/A

Lorenzo Rios: Between graduating from Yorkville High School in Illinois and enrolling at Presbyterian College, Rios had a stint with the State Liners. He hit .164 with one home run and six RBIs in 34 games for Presbyterian this spring.

Justin Rubin: A .190 batting average, one home run and 10 RBIs in 27 games appear on the stat line for the infielder for the NCAA tournament-bound University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Sean Smith: His .392 batting average, 15 home runs and 42 RBIs earned him first-team all-conference honors at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Will Spears: In 36 games for the Memphis Tigers, he hit .250 with a home run and 15 RBIs.

Nick Strong: The big man hit .250 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 30 games for the Illinois State University Redbirds.

Brayden Taylor: The shortstop hit .172 with two home runs and 14 RBIs for Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ryan Taylor: He hit .063 (1-for-16) for the University of Central Florida.

Jack Tomlinson: The State Liners fan favorite wound up at NCAA Division II California State University-Monterey Bay and hit .235 with one home run and five RBIs in a reserve role.

Max Tracey: He has entered the pro game with stints in the independent Pecos League and with the Adelaide Angels in Australia.

Blake Wood: The diminutive outfielder hit .272 with one home run and 42 RBIs during his sophomore season at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Eli Young: He only played in seven games for NAIA Baker University, but hit .556 with a home run when he did get on the field.