Dalton Bargo revealed his big decision on Thursday and then went out and showcased his big bat for the Bristol State Liners.

That was one of the few highlights for the State Liners as they dropped an 8-3 Appalachian League decision to the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.

Bargo posted on his social media accounts prior to Thursday’s game that he was transferring to the University of Tennessee after a fine freshman season with the Missouri Tigers. A few hours later, he went 4-for-4 with a walk and run scored for Bristol as he raised his robust batting average to .407.

However, the State Liners (13-13) lost for the third time in four games and trail first-place Johnson City (17-8) by 4 ½ games in the Appy League’s West Division standings.

Bristol held a 12-9 advantage in hits, but stranded 11 baserunners, finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and the defense committed four errors.

Easton Rulli (Utah), Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) and Joe Cardinale (Utah) drove in Bristol’s runs, Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) had two hits and Lebanon High School graduate Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) went 1-for-5.

Princeton (12-14) received five innings of one-run ball from starting pitcher Charlie Krebs, while Cade Campbell from California tallied four RBIs. The WhistlePigs erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to seize control.

Bristol plays at Princeton again today at 6 p.m before hosting the Johnson City Doughboys on Saturday and Sunday.