The Bristol State Liners had Thursday night’s Appalachian League game with the Princeton WhistlePigs at DeVault Stadium canceled due to rain.

The contest will not be made up since both teams are out of playoff contention. The two squads will meet today at 7 p.m. in Bristol.

Tusculum University signee Payne Ladd (Tennessee High) was the scheduled starting pitcher for the State Liners on Thursday. He will not get the start on the bump tonight as he has an event to attend at Tusculum, but he will likely pitch this weekend when Bristol hosts the Danville Otterbots for two games.

Ladd made his Appy League debut on Sunday, tossing two scoreless innings for the State Liners in their loss to the Greeneville Flyboys in the second game of a doubleheader.

Bristol (16-21) is 3-1 against Princeton (16-20) this season.

There were two Appalachian League contests played on Thursday with postseason implications.

Johnson City (28-8) won its 11th straight game with an 8-5 victory over Bluefield as the Doughboys moved closer to the West Division title.

Burlington (24-15) is closing in on the East Division crown after a wild 21-10 verdict over Greeneville. Ethan Lizama (Gulf Coast State Junior College) went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Sock Puppets, while Luke Leto (Kansas) also went yard twice.