It’s not enough that the Johnson City Doughboys have the best record in the Appalachian League, they also have a player who did his own Shohei Ohtani impression on Friday night.

Logan Sutter pitched six scoreless innings and also had an inside-the-park home run among his two hits at the plate as JC cruised to 12-3 victory over the visiting Bristol State Liners.

Bristol (18-25) had more errors (five) than hits (four) and three of the team’s hurlers combined to give up 13 hits.

Sutter had thrown just five innings all season, but he looked like the ace of the staff on Friday night as he carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning. The Folsom Lake College standout headed to Purdue University struck out four and did not yield a walk in notching win No. 1 on the mound.

Sutter also rounded the bases in the third inning as the ball bounded away from Bristol center fielder Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and rolled to the fence.

Sutter is hitting .383/.442/.611 with nine homers and a league-leading 46 RBIs as a frontrunner for Appalachian League MVP honors.

Johnson City (33-9) also received a home run from Christian Toledo.

Former Lebanon High School standout Matthew Buchanan from the University of Virginia was tagged with the loss in his sixth and final start of the summer for the State Liners.

Buchanan (1-4, 8.34 ERA) allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings, while striking out five, walking none and surrendering those two home runs.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) had a two-run single for Bristol, while Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) drove in the other run for the State Liners.

Pitchers Dakota Aspinwall (Surry Community College), Xavier Fosbenner (Walters State Community College) and Wyatt Sisk (University of Charleston) have been added to Bristol’s roster.

Bristol plays its final road game of the season tonight at Johnson City. The State Liners host the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday and Monday to wrap up the 2023 season.

>>> Two powerful sluggers who won multiple World Series rings and two World Series-winning managers comprise the latest class of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.

Darryl Strawberry, John “Boog” Powell, Bruce Bochy and Charlie Manuel earned induction.

Strawberry began his pro career with the Appalachian League’s Kingsport Mets in 1980 and hit .268 with five home runs that summer. He was a star for the New York Mets when they won the 1986 World Series and also collected a pair of rings with the New York Yankees.

Powell played for the 1959 Bluefield Orioles, hitting .351 with 14 home runs and was a World Series champion twice with the Baltimore Orioles.

Bochy played for the Covington Astros in 1975 and after a lengthy playing career managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles.

A native of Buena Vista, Virginia, Manuel was the man calling the shots for the Philadelphia Phillies when they won it all in 2008. He played for the Wytheville Twins in 1963.