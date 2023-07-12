BRISTOL, Va. – They played nearly six hours of baseball on Tuesday at DeVault Stadium and when it was all said and done the Bristol State Liners were swept by the Elizabethton River Riders in an Appalachian League doubleheader by scores of 5-1 and 7-6.

What transpired goes well beyond the boxscore, however, as it was another eventful night in an Appy League ballpark.

“There are things that happen in this league that I have never seen before and they continue to happen,” Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg said.

Here are some of the things that transpired:

A scary incident occurred between the first and second inning of the nightcap when Bristol infielder Joe Cardinale – who was not in the lineup – was allegedly struck with an errant throw near the dugout area.

Emergency personnel tended to Cardinale during a 20-minute delay as Bristol’s players huddled together near third base. He gave a thumbs up gesture to the crowd as he exited the dugout on a stretcher, was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Cardinale, who played this past season at the University of Utah, was discharged from the hospital late Tuesday night after undergoing tests and an examination according to team officials.

“He’s going to be OK,” Kinneberg said. “I’m just glad he’s all right.”

Eric Erato is in his second summer in the Appalachian League, but he finally got to partake in his first home run trot while wearing a Bristol State Liners uniform.

Erato connected for a 370-foot, two-run blast in the second game in what was a long-awaited moment.

It came on a 1-0 pitch from Will Bolinger (Johnson County Community College of Kansas) in the bottom of the first inning and the ball landed on Division Street that runs beyond the right-field fence.

“He caught that one pretty good,” Kinneberg said. “A really good swing and got it right up in the jet stream and it went.”

It only took the slugger from Northern Illinois University 230 plate appearances and 58 games over two seasons with the State Liners to get on the board.

It was worth the wait as his father, Victor, was among those in attendance.

“Finally got one, yeah,” Erato said. “I’ve been working on some things in the cage, because I’ve been struggling. I talked to my dad a little bit and he calmed me down and I just got back to staying simple and easy.”

Erato is recovering from a bout of food poisoning which prevented him from traveling to Elizabethton for Monday’s game and kept him out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

“I’m just tired,” Erato said. “Other than that I feel all right.”

A homer would boost anybody’s spirits.

Erato’s previous longball occurred on May 7, 2022, when he connected for a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of NIU’s 12-8 win over Eastern Michigan.

While he’s not known as a power hitter, the guy knows how to swing the bat.

“I don’t have an issue with not leaving the yard every game or every couple of games,” Erato said. “My style of play I feel like I can just put the ball in play and see what happens. Home runs are happy accidents.”

Leadoff hitter Skylar King of the River Riders had two such happy accidents in the first game, a contest he nearly didn’t get to participate in.

Elizabethton manager Jeremy Owens mistakenly turned in the wrong lineup card – he presented the second-game starters instead of the first-game lineup – which had Peyton Basler leading off and King on the bench.

“I almost got scratched,” King said.

The gaffe was soon corrected and instead of getting scratched, King smashed the third pitch of the game from Bristol pitcher Holden Phelps (Pittsburgh) as it flew over the right-field fence.

The rising sophomore at West Virginia University also clobbered a two-run homer in the seventh inning off State Liners reliever Kyle Demi, who also attends Pittsburgh.

This WVU player got the best of the Pitt products in an Appy League version of the Backyard Brawl.

In total, King scored three of Elizabethton’s five runs in the first game.

“Well, I’m going to be honest, the first at-bat I blacked out on a fastball, hit it and looked up and it was going out,” King said.

The left-handed swinging King noticed the inviting 310-foot porch in right field.

“As an outfielder I always look at the fence to see how deep it is,” he said. “I’m just trying to have fun and that’s what summer ball is all about.”

The twinbill concluded just before 11 p.m. when Bristol’s Tariq Freeny – the potential winning run – was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base on a single by Jake Cooper.

Elizabethton right fielder Matty Wright (Stony Brook) unfurled a perfect throw to catcher Keaton Cottam (Austin Peay), who applied the tag.

It kind of summed up the way things have gone for Bristol (14-18) as the State Liners have lost five in a row.

The hopes of a West Division title have vanished as first-place Johnson City (22-8) leads the State Liners by nine games in the standings with just 16 contests remaining on the docket for the Bristolians.

Bristol left 11 runners on base in the first game, while the second game featured four errors and eight runners stranded by the home team.

The State Liners have committed 13 errors, left 50 men on base and gone 9-for-45 with runners in scoring position over the course of their losing streak.

“We’re just not clicking on all cylinders right now,” Kinneberg said. “We’ve got some guys out, some injuries, but put that aside and we’re not playing good enough defense, not pitching well enough and not getting timely hits. If you don’t play the game right, it bites you.”

NOTES: Jake Books (Coastal Carolina) had a RBI groundout to plate Jake Cooper (Penn State) for Bristol’s only run in the first game. Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) each had two hits in the nightcap for the State Liners. … Bristol lost five of its six games to Elizabethton this season. … Bristol’s Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) leads the Appy League in batting average with a .385 mark, while State Liners pitcher Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) has the most saves with three. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle, becoming the fourth ex-Appy League standout to win the event.

He played for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2016. The other Appy League alums to win the derby: Darryl Strawberry of the New York Mets in 1986, Baltimore’s Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991 and Justin Morneau of the Minnesota Twins in 2008. … Bristol had an off day Wednesday and hosts the Johnson City Doughboys on Thursday at 7 p.m.