BRISTOL, Va. – There is an online auction for those commemorative jerseys the Bristol State Liners wore on Friday night and Jonathon Stevens might want to tell some of his family members to put in bids for his No. 50.

The right-hander from Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee, deserves a keepsake after pitching five fantastic innings of relief to notch the win in Bristol’s 5-2 Appalachian League triumph over the Pulaski River Turtles at DeVault Stadium.

Stevens allowed one run – which was unearned – on one hit, while walking four and striking out 10 as he lowered his ERA from 20.57 to 12.00 in recording his first W of the summer.

“Unbelievable,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “What a performance from him. He settled in and really pumped strikes. That was awesome and we really needed that out of the bullpen. I hope that gives him a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Stevens had been roughed up in his previous four outings for the State Liners (12-10) and it appeared he might be doomed to the same fate on Friday shortly after he took over for starting pitcher Cade Davis (George Washington) to begin the fifth inning.

He issued three walks in the fifth, the last of which to David Dielman (Marshall) occurred with the bases loaded and forced in a run.

That was the extent of his struggles as he overpowered Pulaski the rest of the way and at one point retired 10 straight batters. The only hit the River Turtles managed against Stevens was an infield single to begin the ninth inning.

“I sat down with our pitching coach, Ted Power, after those [bad] outings and we just kind of talked about what I needed to do going forward in order to get the feel back that I was used to,” Stevens said. “He got out there with me on the mound every day and I think that was the biggest part.”

Did he plan on logging five innings on Friday?

“I did not expect that,” Stevens said.

It was reminiscent of his final appearance of the season for Walters State on May 11 when he whiffed 10 Chattanooga State batters in 4 2/3 hitless innings to polish off a victory.

“It was kind of like that,” Stevens said. “You just get out there cruising and don’t realize what’s going on. It’s a good time.”

Stevens appeared in six games as a freshman at Walters State, one of the top junior college programs in the country.

“It’s a grind [at WSCC] and I’m surrounded by some of the best players in the nation. You’ve got guys that come in from SEC schools and other Power-5 conferences all around you. It’s a competitive place,” said Stevens, who attended Boyd County High School in Ashland, Kentucky. “I knew after these outings here when I struggled I was going to come back better because that’s what I’ve done all year.”

Stevens showed that competitive spirit in the ninth inning on Friday after Pulaski (4-14) got two runners on base with one out and the potential tying run strolled to the plate.

“I wanted to finish it out bad,” Stevens said.

He K’ed Samuel White (West Virginia) swinging for the second out and followed that up by fanning Irvin Weems III (San Diego State) looking to seal the deal.

“That was intense,” said Bristol catcher Tariq Freeny from Cisco College. “Man, it was good to get him back on track. He was confident in all his pitches and I was glad to help him on his way through that.”

Bristol pushed across three runs with two outs in the eighth inning to grab the lead.

Joe Cardinale (Utah) broke the tie when he drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk from University of Arizona commit Alessandro Castro (Pima Community College) that allowed Freeny to score.

Cardinale had lined into an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

“I had a couple of tough at-bats going into that one for sure,” Cardinale said. “You have to keep your head level and I was just trying to get a job done and do all I could to get some runs on the board and keep us in the game.”

Jordan Austin (Indiana State) followed with a RBI single and a subsequent fielding error led to another run. Yet, this night belonged to Stevens.

“I think he has really good stuff and I knew he had that in him,” Cardinale said. “To see him go out and compete like that was special and he did a great job for us.”

Bristol trails leader Johnson City (15-5) by four games in the Appy League's West Division standings and the State Liners have won three straight games for the first time all season.

“It’s really cool to see a group of guys come together in such a short amount of time and play together like a family,” Freeny said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Perhaps somebody from Stevens’ family will win that aforementioned online auction that ends today at 1 p.m. for the jersey he wore on Friday. The snazzy designed threads honored community heroes and featured a depiction of State Street’s famous Bristol sign.

“I’ll have to snag this one and take it home,” Stevens said.

NOTES: Easton Rulli (Utah) had two hits for Bristol and raised his batting average to .300. … Lebanon High School graduate and Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee Seth Buchanan went 0-for-3 with a walk for the State Liners. … Bristol finished 4-0 this season against Pulaski. … Announced attendance was 2,630. … The State Liners host the Elizabethton River Riders (10-11) today at 6 p.m. Left-hander Matthew Buchanan, a former Lebanon High School standout and rising junior at the University of Virginia, will make his second start of the summer on the bump. He pitched three scoreless innings in his first outing on June 25.