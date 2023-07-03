Matthew Buchanan’s second start of 2023 for Bristol didn’t go as well as his first as the State Liners saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday at Joe O’Brien Field.

Buchanan was tagged with the loss as a five-run fourth inning propelled the Elizabethton River Riders to a 7-3 Appalachian League win over Bristol.

A former star at Lebanon High School and rising junior at the University of Virginia, Buchanan (0-1, 10.50 ERA) allowed seven runs on eight hits in three innings of work, while walking two and notching two strikeouts.

Elizabethton (11-11) went ahead for good in the fourth inning on a RBI double from Austin Jaslove (University of Tennessee) and then the first five batters of the fifth reached against Buchanan and they all eventually came around to score.

Bristol (12-11) received two hits from Dalton Bargo as the dude who just completed his freshman season at the University of Missouri and is in the transfer portal raised his batting average to .364.

The State Liners also received two hits and two RBIs from Penn State’s Jake Cooper.

Bristol plays at Bluefield (11-10) today at 6:30 p.m., the same team the State Liners host on Tuesday at 4 p.m.